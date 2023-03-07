My dream to hike Mt Everest

Climbing Mount Kenya can be a gruelling task, but certainly not for Faith Mwende.

The certified investment and financial analyst has hiked Mt Kenya nine times; she is now aiming to climb Mt Everest.

Mt Everest has the world’s highest peak of 8,849 metres.

In preparation for the big task, Mwende has been training hard. She has walked on the Lewis Glacier — the largest glacier on Mount Kenya — while carrying a backpack weighing 10 kilogrammes.

Save mother nature

“My main goal this year is to become the first Kenyan woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest. I have been to the highest climbing gym in Kumbu, Nepal. I want people to know the benefits of being a mountaineer,” said Mwende during an interview at Nation Centre Tuesday.

Faith Mwende at the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Janaury 2023. Photo credit: Pool

Her mantra is: “No summit too high”. She hopes to achieve the feat next month.

Mwende’s main aim of climbing Mt Everest is to “help restore peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo”. She also wants to create awareness on the need to save mother earth against environmental degradation.

Through the initiative, the senior Compliance Officer at the Capital Markets Authority also wants to create awareness on the need to address the mental health of millions of people in the DR Congo who are layaways on the run because of internal wars in the mineral-rich country.

To ensure that her dream becomes a reality, Mwende planned four major hikes and two low ones.

Faith Mwende at the peak of Mt. Kenya in 2019.

Photo credit: Pool

Mwende has already climbed Mt Kilimanjaro (in January), Mt Rwenzori (February 17 to 28), and Mt Kenya (February 8 to 12). She is planning another hike at Hells Gate, Naivasha on March 25 and 26.

Mwende has been training with her elder brother Stephen Makau and 62-year-old James Kagambi — the first Kenyan to reach the summit of Mt Everest last year.

“My brother is a serious mountaineer. He always pushes me to work hard each day. The rest of my family members are not into mountaineering but they are adventurous. They always give us support,” she said.

“When I started showing interest for mountaineering at the age of 12, I looked up to my father who used to take us to picnics and that inspired me to love adventure,” said Mwende who grew up in the hilly and scenic Kilungu in Makueni County.

Connect with God

Mwende, who is also a swimmer, has urged more women to join mountain climbing.

“Most of the times that I have hiked, I have only encountered men. I urge more women to come on board and hike. It has a lot of benefits including fitness and mental health. Nature is refreshing, it makes us connect more with God,” said Mwende.