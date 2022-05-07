9:85 sec! Ferdinand Omanyala brings the roof down at Kasarani

Ferdinand Omanyala brought the roof down at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani with a stunning world lead of 9.85 seconds to win the men's 100m in the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed were among the dignitaries who were on their feet at Kasarani as Omanyala scorched a strong field to win in 9.85 seconds.

Ferdinand Omanyala (right) of Kenya wins the men's 100m race ahead of USA's Fred Kerley during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

United States' Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley was second in 9.92. Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs did not start the race as he is battling stomach illness.

Omanyala had to hold his nerves after a false start owing to a faulty starting gun to win, beating Kerley, who finished second in season’s best 9.92 seconds as Young came third also in a season’s best 10.13.

It was a sweet win for Omanyala, who had settled second during last year’s Kip Keino Classic where he finished second in an African record time of 9.77 seconds.

American Trayvon Bromell won in 9.76, making him and Omanyala the seventh and eighth fastest men in the history of 100m.

"I promised to deliver and I did it," said Omanyala.

"Bring on the Africa, World Championships and Commonwealth Games!" said Omanyala, adding that his dream is to run 9.60 seconds this season is still valid.

Ferdinand Omanyala (centre) of Kenya leads the men's 100m race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"I have an African record yes but I want titles," added Omanyala, who is aiming for three gold medals from the Africa Senior Championships scheduled for June 8 to 12 in Mauritius.

Omanyala will compete in 100m, 200m and 4x100m.