Fraser-Pryce lights up Kasarani with 10.67sec, Mboma injured

Jamaican sprints queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce tore the women's 100 metres field to win in a world lead 10.67 seconds in the Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday.

Namibia's Tokyo Olympics 200m silver medallist fell down midway through the race with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Egypt's Bassant Hemida was second in 11.02, her new personal best, while America's Shannon Ray was third in 11.33.

The two-time Olympic 100m champion's 10.67sec is the fastest time ran on African soil.

Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma, who was lying second in the explosive contest, seemed to pull her hamstring with almost 30 metres. She was stretchered off the track for medical attention.

Namibia's Christine Mboma lies on the track after suffering an injury in the women's 100 metres race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Fraser-Pryce came to the race with a personal best 10.60 and is hoping to run either 10.40 or 10.50 this year as she prepares for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States.

“The atmosphere was perfect and I'm so happy to have run well in this race as I start my season in the 100m,” said Fraser-Pryce. ”The fans were just fantastic and this motivated me to even do better and return here.”

Jamaica's two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce eases to victory in the women's 100m in the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"I'm impressed with the cheering and the love from the fans. Kenya has an amazing crowd, I love the hospitality I have received. I'm impressed with the season best at an high Altitude."