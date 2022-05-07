Olympic champ Jacobs taken ill, withdraws from Kip Keino Classic

MArcel Jacobs

Olympic 100 metres champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs (centre), African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala (left) and America's Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerly during the pre-race press conference on May 6, 2022 on the eve of Kip Keino Classic set for Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from the Absa Kip Keino Classic that got underway Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

The organisers confirmed that Jacobs pulled out at the last minute after he was hospitalised with intestinal problems on the eve of the championships.

The Italian, who was a surprise winner of the men’s 100m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, was face off Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley and Africa record holder Ferdinand Omanyala.

“The Olympic champion made the  decision this morning with his staff, due to intestinal problems which occurred on Friday,” said the Italian Athletics Federation on its website a few hours before the start of the event.

Jacobs is also the World Indoor 60m champion.

