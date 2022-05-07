Olympic champ Jacobs taken ill, withdraws from Kip Keino Classic

Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from the Absa Kip Keino Classic that got underway Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

The organisers confirmed that Jacobs pulled out at the last minute after he was hospitalised with intestinal problems on the eve of the championships.

The Italian, who was a surprise winner of the men’s 100m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, was face off Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley and Africa record holder Ferdinand Omanyala.

“The Olympic champion made the decision this morning with his staff, due to intestinal problems which occurred on Friday,” said the Italian Athletics Federation on its website a few hours before the start of the event.