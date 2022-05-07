Egypt's Abdelrahman wins Kip Keino Classic Javelin title, Yego second

The 2015 World javelin champion Julius Yego hauled season’s best 79.59 to settle second in the men’s javelin throw as the Absa Kip Keino Classic got underway at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday.

Yego, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist, started with 73.94m followed by 78.70m and 79.42 as his fourth throw failed to count.

However, it’s his fifth throw of 79.59m that placed the three-time Africa champion in silver position before throwing his last of 79.38 in the event won by the 2015 World javelin silver medallist, Ihab Abdelrahman from Egypt.

Egypt's Abdelrahman Ihad celebrates after winning the javelin event during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Abdelrahman hauled his season’s best of 83.79m from his first throw to win on his debut at the Kip Keino Classic where Johan Grobler from South Africa came third with a throw of 79.11m.

Another Kenyan Alexander Kiprotich settled seventh in 75.04 in the Discretionary event.

“Having such a throw after a long time is great and I'm happy with the performance,” said Yego, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion.

“I just have to rectify a few mistakes that I have made and I will be home and dry for a throw of 80m plus. I was worried about getting another injury but I'm in good shape now," said Yego, who is hoping to retain his Africa Senior Championships title next month in Mauritius.

Egypt's Abdelrahman Ihad competes in the javelin event during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“My main target is to qualify for the World Championships in July,” said Yego, who paid tribute to the fans, who cheered him up.