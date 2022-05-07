President Uhuru officially opens Kip Keino Classic

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday said that Kenya has done enough and is ready to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Kenyatta said that the country exhibited high professionalism to successfully host the 2017 World Athletics Under-18 Championships and 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

President Uhuru Kenyatta makes gestures during the opening ceremony for Kip Keino Classic on May 7, 2022 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“I hope 2025 Kenya will be the first African country to host the world event since the country is without any doubt, the home of champions of the world,” said the President when he officially opened the third edition of the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre.

“We are here to celebrate the world of sports and especially Kenya’s great athletes who have made the country home of sports heroes,” said the President, who welcomed athletes from across the globe to the event.

“We want to thank our friends in athletics for choosing to compete in Kenya and especially in the event named after legendary runner Kipchoge Keino,” said Kenyatta.

Kenya has already bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships. World Athletics officials were in the country last week to access the facilities that could host athletics' biggest extravaganza.

Kenya's Julius Yego competes in the javelin event during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Other countries bidding to host are Japan, Poland and Singapore.

Uhuru was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Permanent Secretary Joe Okudo, Athletics Kenya president Rt Gen Jack Tuwei among other dignitaries.

Fans enjoy action during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group