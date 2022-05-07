Abraham Kibiwott stops the show in 3000m steeplechase

Abraham Kibiwott clears a hurdle in the men's 3,000m steeplechase race

Abraham Kibiwott clears a hurdle in the men's 3,000m steeplechase race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Sekgodiso, the 2018 Africa Youth 800m bronze medallist, was in a class of her own, clocking a championship record time of 1:58.41.

Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Abraham Kibiwott on Saturday won his specialty event in the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

That happened as South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso beat defending champion Mary Moraa and Naomi Korir to claim women’s 800m.

Abraham Kibiwott wins the men's 3,000m steeplechase race

Abraham Kibiwott wins the men's 3,000m steeplechase race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Related

Kibiwott, the 2016 Africa 3,000m steeplechase champion, clocked eight minutes and 21.92 seconds to win, beating Samuel Bariso from Ethiopia to second place in 8:27.40 as Olympic 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen from Kenya came third in 8:30.28.

“My training in Mosoriot has been good and I am happy to win today,” said Kibiwott, adding that the victory gives him a good bearing ahead of the Doha Diamond League on May 13 and the Africa Senior Championships on June 8 to 12 in Mauritius this year.

South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso

South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso wins the women's 800m race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Sekgodiso, the 2018 Africa Youth 800m bronze medallist, was in a class of her own, clocking a championship record time of 1:58.41.

Moraa, the national 800m champion and Kenya’s Tokyo Olympic Games representative, settled second in season’s best 1:59.87. Korir came third in 2:00.06.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.