Abraham Kibiwott stops the show in 3000m steeplechase

Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Abraham Kibiwott on Saturday won his specialty event in the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

That happened as South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso beat defending champion Mary Moraa and Naomi Korir to claim women’s 800m.

Abraham Kibiwott wins the men's 3,000m steeplechase race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kibiwott, the 2016 Africa 3,000m steeplechase champion, clocked eight minutes and 21.92 seconds to win, beating Samuel Bariso from Ethiopia to second place in 8:27.40 as Olympic 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen from Kenya came third in 8:30.28.

“My training in Mosoriot has been good and I am happy to win today,” said Kibiwott, adding that the victory gives him a good bearing ahead of the Doha Diamond League on May 13 and the Africa Senior Championships on June 8 to 12 in Mauritius this year.

South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso wins the women's 800m race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Sekgodiso, the 2018 Africa Youth 800m bronze medallist, was in a class of her own, clocking a championship record time of 1:58.41.