Olympic champ Jacobs treated for suspected food poisoning

A local hospital which treats the poor for as little as US$5 (Sh600) saved the life of Olympics 100 metres champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy whose net worth is estimated at $5 million (Sh550 million).

Jacobs, 26, was expected to bring down the curtain in the final race of the Kip Keino Classic but was taken ill before the race.

He suffered suspected food poisoning after spending some time out with some members of an Italian Non-Governmental Organisation.

"Marcell will not report to the starting blocks today because he remains under observation in the emergency room of Uhai Neema Hospital, under the control of the Italian NGO World Friends," his coach Paolo Camossi told Athletics Kenya officials.

It was indeed an emergency and his Italian minders were informed that the nearest hospital was only 200 metres from the warm-up track at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The hospital is run by the Catholic Church.

Food poisoning complications know no time, and Jacobs’ Italian friends rushed him to the modest Uhai Neema Hospital where out patient treatment fee rarely exceeds Sh1,000 including the cost of buying medicine.

It must have been the cheapest hospital Marcell Jacobs has ever attended. The Catholic Church-run hospital, which mainly serves people from Ruaraka, Baba Dogo and Lucky Summer areas of Nairobi, must have treated Jacobs to an eye-opening experience on simplicity and humility of life.

Armed with Sh1,700, one can pay for medical consultation, X-ray service, emergency admission and pharmacy.

The athletics superstar was admitted to the emergency room at the modest hospital for treatment, the Italian Athletics Federation confirmed in it's website.

Founded by World Friends in partnership with Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi in 2009, Uhai Neema is located opposite the Safari Park Hotel, across the busy Thika Super Highway.

The nearby footbridge is dwarfed by the Queens of Apostles Catholic Church.