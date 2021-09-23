Omanyala: From rugby to second fastest man on earth

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenyan and African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala during his interview with Nation Sport at his home in Kasarani, Nairobi on September 21, 2021

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor, Daily Nation Sports.

What you need to know:

  • He was shunned by fellow athletes after his ban a few years ago but bounced back stronger than before
  • Omanyala went on a national record-breaking spree between March 30 and August 18, this year
  • During the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour’s Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday, Omanyala again lowered his national record by clocking 9.77 seconds to finish behind American Bromell


Superlatives have been used to describe Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa, the 25-year-old Second-Year student at the University of Nairobi, who is arguably the hottest item in the world of athletics at the moment.

