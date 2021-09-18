9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

As promised, Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala ran his first sub 10 seconds on Kenyan soil when he smashed both the African and Kenyan 100m record during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on Saturday.

Omanyala pushed the 2015 World Trayvon Bromell from the United States to the line, clocking 9.77 seconds to finish second in the race and record the second fastest time over the distance this year.

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala (second right) poses for a photo with President Uhuru Kenyatta (second left) as Sports CS Amina Mohamed (left) and former Noc-k president Kipchoge Keino (right) look on during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Bromell had the last laugh to win the race and improve his personal record by 0.1 with the fastest time this year of 9.76 seconds.

Omanyala smashed the African record of 9.84 seconds held by South African Akani Simbine.

Omanyala also shattered his own national record that stood at 9.86 seconds as he outclassed his idol, two-time World 100m champion Justin Gatlin from United States to third place in 10.03 seconds.

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after breaking the African and Kenyan 100m record during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"I felt like i could go faster. I sprained my groin at the warm-up area so I wasn't sure of if I was going to run fast, but I am happy it behaved," said Omanyala. "There is still much much more to come from me."

Omanyala said setting new African and Kenyan records will sink in days later.

"It's a good thing and i thank God for it, it's by God's grace."

Omanyala said closing the season on that high means alot to him.

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala (left) greets American Trayvon Bromell after the men's 100m race during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"It's just a blessing and that means i shall start next season on a high. I know 2022 will be kind and good to me God willing," said Omanyala.