9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala (second left) greets President  Uhuru Kenyatta during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala smashed the African record of 9.84 seconds held by South African Akani Simbine.
  • Omanyala also shattered his own national record that stood at 9.86 seconds as he outclassed his idol, two-time World 100m champion Justin Gatlin from United States to third place in 10.03 seconds.

As promised, Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala ran his first sub 10 seconds on Kenyan soil when he smashed both the African and Kenyan 100m record during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on Saturday.

