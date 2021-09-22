Odibet gifts Ferdinand Omanyala brand new car

Ferdinand Omanyala

Ferdinand Omanyala (left) and his wife, Laventa Amutavi pose for photos after he was gifted a brand new Toyota Harrier car worth Sh5 million by Odibet on September 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala paid tribute to his father, saying he has always supported him in all his endeavors.
  • "He bought me my first rugby kit and athletics running shoes while at the University of Nairobi," said Omwanyala, who also thanked his wife for standing by his side through thick and thin.

Gaming firm Odibet has rewarded Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala with a Toyota Harrier car worth Sh5 million for his recent exploits and also ease his movement.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.