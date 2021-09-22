Odibet gifts Ferdinand Omanyala brand new car

Gaming firm Odibet has rewarded Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala with a Toyota Harrier car worth Sh5 million for his recent exploits and also ease his movement.

Odibet General Manager, Dedan Mungai, handed over the car keys to the 25-year-old African 100m record holder at a colourful ceremony held at the Sarova Stanley, Nairobi Wednesday.

The car has a registration number plate of KDE 977, symbolising Omanyala’s new African and national record time of 9.77 seconds

Omanyala dashed to a new record time finishing second behind American Trayvon Bromell in the men’s 100m during the Absa Kip Keino Classic last Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Bromell put behind his Tokyo Olympics disappointment to win in 7.76 seconds, which is not only the fastest time run on African soil, but also a world lead.

Ferdinand Omanyala on top of his a brand new Toyota Harrier car worth Sh5 million gifted to him by Odibet on September 22, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Omanyala, the first Kenyan sprinter to reach the 100m semi-final at the Olympics during the 2020 Tokyo Games, is now the eighth all-time fastest 100m sprinter, while Bromell is joint sixth with fellow countryman Christian Coleman.

Jamaican Usain Bolt holds the World Record time of 9.58 seconds set at the 2009 Berlin World Championships.

“He had challenges in movement for training and we must ease it ahead of the busy 2022 season. We promise to deliver a better car to Omanyala with the number plates donning 958 if he breaks Bolt’s World Record,” said Mungai.

Odibet has supported Omanyala to a tune of Sh2 million in his journey to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Omanyala vowed to attempt a shot at the World Record before the end of next season, besides winning the World Indoor 60m and Commonwealth Games.

The World Indoor Championships will be held from March 18-20 in Belgrade, Serbia, while the Commonwealth Games are due July 28 to August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

“There is nothing impossible in this world if you commit yourself to undertaking what your heart desires,” said Omanyala, who was accompanied by his wife and fellow sprinter Laventer and father Dishon Omurwa, said.

“You grab the opportunity when it presents itself and this is the time.”

“Odibet was God-sent. They came to my assistance when I was at my lowest ebb financially seven months ago. I didn’t have money and all the firms that I approached avoided me because of a previous doping case that wasn’t of my own making,” said Omanyala.

"We always believe in second chances and this is a young man whose story inspired us. Our mission at Odibet Mtaani program is to help talent grow, said Mungai.

Omanyala paid tribute to his father, saying he has always supported him in all his endeavors.