Kenyan Olympic trials moved to Kasarani

The national trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games due June 17 to 19 this year have been moved from the Kipchoge Keino Stadium to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Tokyo Summer Games are due July 23 to August 8 in the Japanese capital.

A statement from Athletics Kenya (AK) on Tuesday disclosed that the changes have been necessitated by the need to test the systems and requirement in readiness for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships planned from August 17 to 22 at the same venue.

However, it's was clear that the Kipchoge Keino Stadium would not have been ready to host the event since it's still under renovation.

AK president Jack Tuwei led a delegation from Riadha House on a tour of the facility last Saturday where they found work still going on.

"But after much deliberations and analysis of current state of events, MISC seems an appropriate venue for the championships," said the statement.

The statement explained that preparations for the world junior event are ongoing and experts have advised that holding the trials at MISC will help assess the preparedness ahead of the arrival of World Athletics inspectors in July.

"Athletics Kenya would like to apologise to stakeholders for any inconvenience caused by this change and ask the requisite athletes to make prior arrangements to attend the event," said the statement.

AK explained that the trials still remain an invite-only event for those athletes who have attained the qualifying standards for the Olympics in their respective events and fully met the anti-doping requirements.