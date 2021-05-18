Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Kenyan Olympic trials moved to Kasarani

Athletics Kenya President, Jack Tuwei (centre), accompanied by Athletics Kenya Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii (in cap left), Athletics Kenya’s Youth Development Chairman Barnaba Korir (right), Head of the Technical Team Ibrahim Hussein second (right), Uasin Gishu County’s Chief Officer for Sports Joseph Maritin second (left) and other officials during their tour of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on May 15, 2021 to assess the suitability of the venue to host Olympics trials slated for June 17-19

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AK explained that the trials still remain an invite-only event for those athletes who have attained the qualifying standards for the Olympics in their respective events and fully met the anti-doping requirements.  
  • AK also reminded athletes who are targeting qualification through international competitions to liaise with it to avoid competing in unsanctioned events. 

The national trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games due June 17 to 19 this year have been moved from the Kipchoge Keino Stadium to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. 

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Mueller, Hummels recalled by Germany for Euro 2020 finals

  2. Thika's Kamais shines as KDF Championships end

  3. Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying Palestinian flag

  4. Kenyan stars begin hunt for 2021 World Chess Cup slots

  5. Petro de Luanda thrash AS Police, SALE rally to sting FAP

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.