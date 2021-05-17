Dominant Obiri reclaims 5,000m crown at KDF event

Hellen Obiri glides to victory in the 5,000m race during the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

  • Were retained men's 110m hurdles title in 14.20 seconds, beating teammate Michael Musyoka to second place in 14.29 as William Mbevi (LAB) settled third in 15.24.
  • Tabunda dethroned champion Jane Chege (Mtongwe) in the women's 100m hurdles, clocking 14.84 against Chege's 15.40.

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri on Monday recaptured the 5,000m crown as the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships got underway at the Nyayo National Stadium. 

