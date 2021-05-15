AK tours Kipchoge Keino Stadium ahead of trials

Athletics Kenya (AK) officials yesterday toured the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Uasin Gishu County to assess if the facility is fit to host the Olympic Games trials.

AK President Jack Tuwei and his team spent more than two hours checking the track and other technical issues ahead of the trials which are a month away.

The federation has planned to hold athletics pre-trials for the Olympic Games on May 27 to 29 at the Nyayo National Stadium before the national trials.

Tuwei said their mission was to see if the stadium can hold the trials for the Olympics Games on June 17-19 or if they will shift to another venue.

“Our main objective was to see if the track and the field is fit to hold the trials. For athletes to compete in the Olympics Games, we must test them and select a team through trials. That is why we want to see if it is possible to hold the event in Eldoret,” said Tuwei.

He further said that they have taken notes and they will meet as a committee and come up with a report tomorrow before announcing the venue for the trials on Tuesday.

“We toured the stadium and made observations. We had announced that the trials will be held here just like we did before the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The make will announce the decision on Tuesday,” added Tuwei.

The AK team’s focus was the track, the pitch for field events, lavatories, changing rooms, warming track, electricity and water availability.

Tuwei also said that more than 90 athletes have qualified for the Olympic Games and the trials will be an invite-only affair.

He said that athletes who will be representing the country at the Games must have been tested four times by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) and the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU).

“The instructions are clear to the athletes and they must have been tested by the two bodies Adak and AIU before the trials which is a requirement in the global event,” said Tuwei.

Head of technical Ibrahim Hussein said that they are looking forward to giving the athletes the best conditions ahead of the Games so that a good team can be selected to represent the country in the global event.

“We accompanied the AK president to assess the stadium and ensure sure that we give the athletes good conditions during the trials. We have gone round and we will discuss and come up with a report,” said Hussein.

Uasin Gishu County Chief Officer for Sports Joseph Maritim said that the county government is ready to offer support if the trials held in Eldoret. AK Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii, Olympic General Team Manager Barnaba Korir and ach David Letting were present.

brotich@ke.nationmedia.com



