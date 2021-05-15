AK tours Kipchoge Keino Stadium ahead of trials

Athletics Kenya President, Jack Tuwei (centre), accompanied by Athletics Kenya Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii (in cap left), Athletics Kenya’s Youth Development Chairman Barnaba Korir (right), Head of the Technical Team Ibrahim Hussein second (right), Uasin Gishu County’s Chief Officer for Sports Joseph Maritin second (left) and other officials during their tour of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on May 15, 2021 to assess the suitability of the venue to host Olympics trials slated for June 17-19

Athletics Kenya (AK) officials yesterday toured the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Uasin Gishu County to assess if the facility is fit to host the Olympic Games trials.

