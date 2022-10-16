Kenyan Irene Cheptai wins New Delhi Half Marathon

Kenya’s Irene Cheptai Sunday won the New Delhi Half Marathon in India.

Cheptai, the Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist, won in a personal best of 66:42 ahead of Ethiopia’s Dawit Seyaum, who timed 68:02, while Uganda’s Stella Chesang was third in 68:11.

“Good preparations made me win the race. It was tight but I managed to do my best and when I surged forward, no one reacted and I went comfortably to the finish line,” said Cheptai.

In the men’s category, Kapsabet-based Felix Kipkoech finished second after clocking 60:33 behind Ethiopia’s Chala Regasa who won in 60:30, while another Ethiopian Boki Diriba was third in 60:34.

Amsterdam Marathon

Elsewhere, It was Ethiopian affair in this year's Amsterdam Marathon as they won both the men and women's races held on Sunday in the Netherlands.

It was a sweet comeback for Almaz Ayana, who has been in the cold for three yearss, running a course record of 2:17:20 on her marathon debut breaking Angela Tanui’s record of 2:17:57 set last year.

Her compatriot Genzebe Dibaba who was also debuting in marathon, came second after clocking 2:18:05, while Tsehay Gemechu was third in 2:18:59.

Kenya’s sole representative Celestine Chepchirchir finished in seventh place clocking 2:26:50.

Abraham Kiptoo (2:05:04), Cyprian Kotut (2:05:15), Nobert Kigen (2:05:32), Laban Korir (2:05:41) and Josphat Boit (2:06:34) were fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth and 10 positions respectively.