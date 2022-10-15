Cyprian Kotut leads the chase in Amsterdam Marathon

Kenyan athletes will chase titles in Amsterdam Marathon, New Delhi Half Marathon, Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, and Toronto Marathon on Sunday.

In Amsterdam Marathon, Cyprian Kotut - who is also the Hamburg Marathon champion - leads his compatriots Titus Kipruto who has a personal best time of two hours, five minutes and five seconds, Nobert Kigen (2:05:13), Laban Korir (2:05:54), Abraham Kiptoo (2:06:59), and Josphat Boit (2:07:20).

Charles Mneria, Victor Chumo and Bernard Soi will also be in action.

Before flying out to Amsterdam, Kotut told Nation Sport that he feels motivated by the good performances posted by his training mates, Amos Kipruin London Marathon, and Benson Kipruto in Chicago Marathon.

“I have been inspired by my training mates and I want to perform well. My target is to finish in the three, given that my training went on well,” said Kotut.

In the women’s category, Celestine Chepchirchir who had been scheduled to compete in the Chicago Marathon but failed to get a visa to the USA, will be Kenya’s only representative in the race.

She will be competing against Kenyan-born Bahraini Rose Chelimo who is making a comeback from maternity leave.

Chelimo has a personal best of 2:24:14. Others in the field are Ethiopia’s Azmera Gebru (2:20:48), Gebeyanesh Ayele (2:21:22), Fikrte Wereta (2:26:15), and Zinash Gerado (2:30:28).

At the same time, Tecla Kirongo will lead Kenya’s charge in the 9th edition of Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in South Africa alongside Rebecca Korir, Marion Kibor and Judith Cherono in the women’s category.

The men’s field has Raymond Kipchumba Choge, Brian Kipsang and Joshua Kogo.

In the New Delhi Half Marathon, the 2017 World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai will line up in the women’s category alongside her compatriots Faith Chepkoech and Faith Kimutai.

Ethiopian contingent

The trio will be battling it out with Ethiopian delegation of Girmawit Gebrzihair, Gete Alemayehu, Dawit Seyaum, Uganda’s Stella Chesang, among others.

Cheptai claimed silver for Kenya in 10,000m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In the men’s category, Kenya’s Felix Kipkoech comes up against fellow countrymen Joshua Belet, Moses Koech and Michael Kamau, and a host of Ethiopian opponents who include former 5,000m world champion Edris Muktar, Chala Regasa, Solomon Berihu, and Gemechu Dida.