Visitors have field day at Machakos season opener

Visiting athletes on Saturday dominated the first Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships held at Machakos People’s Park in Machakos County.

Administration Police’s (AP) Edwin Bett and Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF) Cynthia Chepng’eno held off stiff competition to claim victory in the senior men’s and women’s 10 kilometres races, respectively.

In the junior category (Under-20), Ishmael Kirui from Torongo in Baringo County triumphed in the men’s 8km while Grace Loibach from Iten in Elgeyo-Marakwet cut the tape first in the women’s 6km.

The races marked the start of the long journey to the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on February 18.

The men’s 10km race was closely contested with Bett, who joined AP last year, beating West Pokot’s Reuben Longosiwa by three seconds only.

Bett claimed victory in 28 minutes and 48.7 seconds ahead of Longosiwa who crossed the finish line in 28:51.2. Isaac Kibet from Mount Elgon finished a distant third in 29:03.9.

Bett said that the tough terrain at the Machakos People’s Park did not trouble him and he stuck to his plan of leading the pack before taking off in the final lap.

He said only the scorching sun troubled him but since he wanted to start the championships strong, he had to cope with it.

“It was a good race and I am happy I ran according to my plan. It is important to start strong, so I am elated with my performance,” said Bett, who has trained his eyes on booking a ticket to the global event.

The highest placed athlete from Machakos County was John Kisilu who finished in position 31 after clocking 32:02.4.

In the women’s race that had 21 entrants, Chepng’eno romped home in 33:48.8 ahead of her teammate Esthet Borura and Immaculate Onyango from Iten who came second and third in 34:01.1 and 34:19.3, respectively.

Chepng’eno was happy with the win. She said: “My target was to finish among the top three. As the race progressed, I felt strong and decided to go for the title.”

She will work on her speed ahead of the next meeting to be held in Kapsopkwony, Bungoma County on October 29.

The top athlete from Machakos in the women’s 10km race was Florence Nduku who finished in position 18.

In men’s 8km race, 17-year-old Kirui cruised to victory in 22:46.6 ahead of Njoro’s Raphael Dabash and Richard Etir who finished second and third in 22:59.3 and 23.05.0, respectively.

Loibach triumphed in the women’s 6km in 19:12.6. Mirriam Chemutai from Lemotit and her teammate Joyline Chekmeoi finished second and third in 19;29.2 and 19:40.9, respectively.

Speaking at the end of the event, Athletics Kenya Chief Administrative Officer Susan Kamau urged the athletes to “run clean.”

The Athletics Kenya National Cross Country Championships will be held on January 21 next year at the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru.

Collated results

Men’s 10km

Edwin Bett 28:48.7

Reuben Longosiwa 28:51.2

Isaac Kibet 29:03.9

Wesley Ledama 29:16.0

Kimakal Kipsambu 29:20.6

Women’s 10km

Cynthia Chepng’eno 33:48.8

Esther Borura 34:01.1

Immaculate Onyango 34:19.3

Teresa Cherotich 34:33.4

Anjelina Nadai 34:42.0

Men’s U-20 8km

Ismael Kirui 22:46.6

Raphael Dabash 22:59.3

Richard Etir 23:05.0

Clinton Kimutai 23:09.4

Emmanuel Yegon 23:12.6

Women’s U-20 6km

Grace Loibach 19:12.6

Mirriam Chemutai 19:29.2

Joyline Chepkemoi 19:40.9

Miriam Chepkirui 19:46.9