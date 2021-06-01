Kenyan athletes fire warning shot ahead of World U20 event

Michael Kibet of Kenya Police celebrates winning the men's 5,000 metres race

Michael Kibet of Kenya Police celebrates winning the men's 5,000 metres race at the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials at Nyayo Stadium on May 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Serem also finished the men’s 3,000m steeplechase in 8:31.03, losing out to experienced 2016 World Under-20 champion Amos Kirui, who is also the 2019 National Cross Country champion, in 8:24.16 and Benjamin Kigen 8:26.93.
  • Jepkoech (Global) too settled third in 9:42.70 in women’s steeplechase that was won by the 2014 Commonwealth champion Purity Cherotich (POlice) in 9:35.56 followed by Leah Jeruto (KDF) in 9:39.11.  

Rongai Athletics Club’s Vincent Keter and Torongo’s Emmanuel Kiplagat hope to deliver for Kenya at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships after posting impeccable results at the just ended Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials.

