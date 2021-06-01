Kenyan athletes fire warning shot ahead of World U20 event

Rongai Athletics Club’s Vincent Keter and Torongo’s Emmanuel Kiplagat hope to deliver for Kenya at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships after posting impeccable results at the just ended Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials.

Also firing early shots ahead of the world junior event with good shows at the pre-trials that ended on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium, were Noah Kibet in 800m as well as Amos Serem and Jackline Jepkoech in steeplechase.

Keter, who wants to emulate training partners, World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot and 2018 World Under-20 1,500m champion George Manang’oi, said he also wants to take a shot at the Olympics besides the world junior event.

Keter, who has been pacing Cheruiyot, won the men’s race in 3:38.67, before declaring his interest for both the Tokyo Olympic Games and World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

"I believe I'm ripe to share the big stage with the big boys of the game like my mentor Timothy Cheruiyot," said Keter, who thanked Cheruiyot for being a great inspiration.

Kiplagat exhibited class and style to win the second heat in 28:28.02, a time that was ranked third overall.

Kiplagat, the Africa Under-18 5,000m champion, said he was using the 10,000m for endurance as he targets a place in 5,000m for the Olympics and the world junior competition.

“I was just looking for mileage for my 5,000m specialty, especially the junior event as I also plan to eventually shift to the 10,000m race,” said Kiplagat.

It’s US-based Edward Cheserek, who won the first heat in 28:10.41 seconds to be declared the winner after the final ranking, beating Kenya Defence Forces champion Collins Koros to second place in 28.13.38.

Youngster Kibet from Ndura finished third in men’s 800m final, clocking an Olympic qualifying time of 1:45.11 in a race where little-known Elias Ngeny from Kaptagat clocked a world lead 1:43.84 followed by Hillary Biwott 1:44.80.

Serem also finished the men’s 3,000m steeplechase in 8:31.03, losing out to experienced 2016 World Under-20 champion Amos Kirui, who is also the 2019 National Cross Country champion, in 8:24.16 and Benjamin Kigen 8:26.93.