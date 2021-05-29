Kibet, Chepng'eno rule 5,000m race at Olympics pre-trials

Michael Kibet of Kenya Police celebrates winning the men's 5,000 metres race

Michael Kibet of Kenya Police celebrates winning the men's 5,000 metres race at the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials at Nyayo Stadium on May 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After missing out on the 2019 World Championships over doping rules, Kibet affirmed his intentions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics trials proper winning in 13 minutes and 21.39 seconds
  • The 20-year-old Kibet won the national trials for the Doha world event in 5,000m but couldn’t make Team Kenya after he failed to meet the World Athletics anti-doping requirements
  • Chepng'eno timed 15:34.10 to win the women's 5,000m race after taking control in the sixth of the 12.5 laps race

Kenya Police Services' Michael Kibet lived up to his billing to win men's 5,000m race as the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials ended Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

