Kibet, Chepng'eno rule 5,000m race at Olympics pre-trials

Kenya Police Services' Michael Kibet lived up to his billing to win men's 5,000m race as the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials ended Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

It's the unknown Naomi Chepng'eno from Keringet, who reigned supreme in women's 5,000m.

After missing out on the 2019 World Championships over doping rules, Kibet affirmed his intentions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics trials proper winning in 13 minutes and 21.39 seconds beating individual Emmanuel Kiprop to second place in 13:22.81as Victor Kiprop from Western came third in 13:26.27.

The 20-year-old Kibet won the national trials for the Doha world event in 5,000m but couldn’t make Team Kenya after he failed to meet the World Athletics anti-doping requirements.

Kibet had not gone through three out-of-competition tests within 10 months to a major championship as stipulated by World Athletics and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

“I am not only in the testing pool but I have met all the ADAK and World Athletics requirements besides attaining the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standards in 5,000m,”said Kibet, who is currently at Kenya Police Training School but trains at Global Sports Communication in Kaptagat.

Chepng'eno timed 15:34.10 to win the women's 5,000m race after taking control in the sixth of the 12.5 laps race.