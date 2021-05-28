Omanyala lives up to his billing as newbies bloom in Olympics pre-trials

New stars were born in Edward Cheserek and youngster Emmanuel Kiplagat in men’s 10,000m while Ferdinand Omanyala cracked 10.13 seconds to win men's 100m at Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials in Nairobi.

Doreen Waka virtually roasted the red tartan track at the Nyayo National Stadium, coasting to victory in women’s 100m as another little-known Sharon Lodeki stunned an experienced field that included Sandra Chebet and Pauline Korokwiang for women’s 10,000m victory.

Maureen Thomas downed 24.69 seconds to win women’s 200m while Peter Mwai’s 20.85 handed him men’s 200m victory as national champion Mathew Sawe scaled 2.20m to win men’s high jump.

Mathew Sawe in action during high jump competition at Athletics Kenya High Tokyo Olympics pre-trials at Nyayo National Stadium, on May 28, 2021.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

US-based Cheserek, who won the first heat in 28 minutes and 10.41 seconds, was declared the winner after the final ranking, having beaten Kenya Defence Forces champion Collins Koros to second place in 28.13.38.

Torongo’s Kiplagat, who is favourite to make the World Under-20 Championships, exhibited class and style to win the second heat in 28:28.02, a time that was ranked third overall.

Ronald Kirui, who Kiplagat beat to second place in 28:29.82, was ranked fourth overall.

“The race was okay albeit the hot afternoon weather,” said Cheserek, the resident of Arizona, who has been training in Kaptagat so as to improve on his execution ahead of the proper Olympic trials.

“This is a good show since my return in March this year. I am now settled after having cleared my University education,” said Cheserek, who has transited from 800m and 1,500m to long distance track events.

Cheserek, who has already attained the Olympic qualifying standards in both 5,000m and 10,000m, said he intends to improve on his finishing speed before the Olympic trials due June 17 to 19 at Kasarani.

Edwin Cheserek celebrates after winning Heat One of 10,000 metres race during Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials at Nyayo National Stadium,on May 28, 2021.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kiplagat, the Africa Under-18 5,000m champion, said he was using the 10,000m for endurance as he targets a place in 5,000m for the Olympics due July 23 to August 8 and World Under-20 Champions planned from August 17 to 22 at Kasarani.

“I was just looking for mileage for my 5,000m specialty as I also plan to eventually shift to the 25-lap 10,000m race,” said Kiplagat.

Lodeki from Western clocked 31:43.34 to win women’s 10,000m, shocking Chebet to second place in 31: 47.29 while Nancy Jelagat came in third in 31:49.92.

From posting 10.17 in the semis, Omanyala held his nerves in the final that saw three false-starts to win in 10.13, beating Uganda’s Benson Okot in 10.37 as Elijah Matthew from KDF settled third in 10.52.

The 400m sprinter Mary Moraa dashed to an impressive 2:01.82 to reach women’s 800m final, beating Sylvia Chesebe and Jarinter Mawia in 2:03.43 and 2:04.07 respectively. Vivian Chebet won the second semi-final in 2:04.40.