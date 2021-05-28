Omanyala lives up to his billing as newbies bloom in Olympics pre-trials

Ferdinand Omanyala (right) crosses finishing line ahead of Benson Okot of Uganda

Ferdinand Omanyala (right) crosses finishing line ahead of Benson Okot of Uganda during Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials 100 metres race at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on May 28, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maureen Thomas downed 24.69 seconds to win women’s 200m while Peter Mwai’s 20.85 handed him men’s 200m victory as national champion Mathew Sawe scaled 2.20m to win men’s high jump
  • US-based Cheserek, who won the first heat in 28 minutes and 10.41 seconds, was declared the winner after the final ranking
  • From posting 10.17 in the semis, Omanyala held his nerves in the final that saw three false-starts to win in 10.13, beating Uganda’s Benson Okot in 10.37

New stars were born in Edward Cheserek and youngster Emmanuel Kiplagat in men’s 10,000m while Ferdinand Omanyala cracked 10.13 seconds to win men's 100m at Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials in Nairobi.

