Kibet sounds warning shot to rivals in Olympics pre-trials

After missing the 2019 World Athletics Championships, distance runner Michael Kibet looks set to seal a place in the Kenyan team for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kibet fired a warning shot to his opponents Thursday by winning his semi-final race of men’s 5,000 metres in 13 minutes and 34.84 seconds in the ongoing Athletics Kenya pre-trial championships at Nyayo National Stadium that Kenyan selectors are using to identify talented athletes for the Olympics.

The 20-year-old Kibet won the 5000m final in the Kenyan trials for the 2019 World Athletics Championships but didn’t make Team Kenya after he failed to meet the World Athletics anti-doping requirements. Kenya is in Category ‘A’ of countries where doping is prevalent and the country’s athletes must go through three out-of-competition tests inside 10 months before a major world championship.

Kibet didn’t meet that requirement as he was not in the testing pool for World Athletics nor that of Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak).

“I am not only in the testing pool but I have also met all of Adak’s and World Athletics’ requirements and attained the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standards in 5,000m,”said Kibet, who is currently at Kenya Police Training School.

Micheal Kibet (centre) leads Mark Lomuket (549), Newton Cheruiyot (583) and Moses Njoroge (right) during the men's 5,000 metres heat one in the Athletics Kenya pre-trials for Tokyo Olympics at Nyayo National Stadium on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kibet, who is training with Global Sports Communication in Kaptagat, thanked his bosses at Kenya Police Service for giving him time out to train and qualify for the July 23 - August 8 Tokyo Olympics.

“I am trying to improve my speed and endurance ahead of the trials proper,” said Kibet, who is favourite to win the final on Friday.

On Thursday, Kibet won ahead of Moses Njoroge (13:36.11) from Central, followed by North Rift’s Mark Owon (13:44.66). Emmanuel Kiprop won the second heat in 13:37.0, ahead of Victor Kiprop and Kibet Ndiema from Western in 13:37.4 and 13:37.8 respectively.

Competing for the first time since October, 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum of Police won her 1,500m semi-final race in 4:15.81. She led Sela Jepleting (4:16.24) from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and individual Zena Chemutai (4:17.12) in qualifying for the final due Saturday.

Josephine Chelagat of KDF won the other 1,500m semi-final that was the fastest in 4:10.98, beating former World 5,00m silver medallist Mercy Cherono of Police in 4:11.44 and KDF’s Judy Kiyeng in 4:15.31.