Kibet sounds warning shot to rivals in Olympics pre-trials

Michael Kibet celebrates winning the men's 5,000 metres heat one during the Athletics Kenya pre-trials for Tokyo Olympics at Nyayo National Stadium on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 20-year-old Kibet won the 5000m final in the Kenyan trials for the 2019 World Athletics Championships but didn’t make Team Kenya after he failed to meet the World Athletics anti-doping requirements
  • Kibet, who is training with Global Sports Communication in Kaptagat, thanked his bosses at Kenya Police Service for giving him time out to train and qualify for the July 23 - August 8 Tokyo Olympics
  • Competing for the first time since October, 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum of Police won her 1,500m semi-final race in 4:15.81

After missing the 2019 World Athletics Championships, distance runner Michael Kibet looks set to seal a place in the Kenyan team for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.