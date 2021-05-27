Otieno, Imali pull out of Olympics pre-trials

Ferdinand Omanyala (right) and Benson Okoth cross the finish line in their 100m heat during the Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials at the Nyayo National Stadium on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The much-awaited battle between Otieno and Ferdinand Omanyala won't happen after the former withdrew with a hamstring injury
  • World 4x200m silver Elijah Mathew clocked the third fastest time in winning the fifth heat while Moffat Ngari was fourth fastest in 10.77 to take third heat
  • Doreen Waka posted the fastest qualifying time in women's 100m in 12.17 to claim the second heat

National 100m record holders Mark Otieno and Maximilla Imali are out of the Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials that got underway Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium. 

