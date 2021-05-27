Otieno, Imali pull out of Olympics pre-trials

National 100m record holders Mark Otieno and Maximilla Imali are out of the Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials that got underway Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium.

The much-awaited battle between Otieno and Ferdinand Omanyala won't happen after the former withdrew with a hamstring injury.

Imali opted to stay away to also nurse a hamstring injury.

"I was hoping that the situation would improve but it has not. I didn't want to aggravate the injury to enable me heal ahead of some races in Europe in the coming weeks," said Otieno, who holds the national record of 10.11seconds.

Otieno also clocked wind assisted 10.09 in Italy over a week ago.

Omanyala, the fastest man in the country with 10.01, downed the fastest time of 10.68secs to win the first heat followed by Ugandan Benson Okoth in 10.74.

World Relays 4x200m silver medallist Elijah Mathew clocked the third fastest time in winning the fifth heat while Moffat Ngari was fourth quickest in 10.77 to take third heat.

Doreen Waka posted the fastest qualifying time in women's 100m in 12.17 in her victory in the second heat.