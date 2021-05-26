Cash prizes, Olympic slots at stake as Kenya holds Games pre-trials

Irene Kamais from Thika wins the 10,000m women's race during the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships on May 19, 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The women’s 10,000m will open the day at 8.30am while the men’s 10,000m race will be staged on Friday starting 12.15pm.
  • Men’s 5,000m semi-finals on Thursday starting at 11.15am will be held in four heats with the best three per heat and the three fastest losers proceeding to the final due Saturday.

Athletics Kenya have introduced prize money and strict Covid-19 rules at the Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials that start on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.