Experienced Ferguson Rotich leads Kenyan legion in Doha meet

Ferguson Rotich (left) competes with Wycliffe Kinyamal in the 800m race

Ferguson Rotich (left) competes with Wycliffe Kinyamal in the 800m race during third Athletics Kenya Relay Series at Nyayo National Stadium on February 6, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chepkoech has only participated in indoor races in 3,000m in the first two months where she also took part in a 5km race on Valentine’s Day, setting a new world record of 14:43.
  • Chepkoech is happy to return to action on the same track where she won gold in the 2019 World Championships in her specialty.

The 2019 world 800 metres bronze medallist, Ferguson Rotich, returns to defend his title in the two-lap race at Doha’s leg of the Diamond League on Friday. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.