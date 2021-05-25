Speedsters Omanyala, Otieno set for latest battle at Olympics pre-trials

Mark Otieno eases to win his 100m heat during the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The three-day pre-trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games will be an invite only championships.
  • Athletics Kenya director of competition, Paul Mutwii disclosed that only technical officials and athletes will be allowed to the arena of the championships.

A breathtaking battle between sprinters Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno awaits in the 100m during the Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

