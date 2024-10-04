Uhuru men eye Mt Kenya with olive branch after major court win

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has secured a major win in the battle for the control of his Jubilee Party, effectively opening up an opportunity for the outfit to gain footing in Mt Kenya in the face of the bitter fallout in the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The court has therefore overturned the decision by a pro-President William Ruto wing of the party that had tried to kick out Mr Kenyatta and his allies out of the party.

The long-running battle for the control of Jubilee started after the last General Elections after some of the party officials declared support for President Ruto. Jubilee backed opposition leader Raila Odinga in the presidential election that he lost to Dr Ruto.

The pro-Ruto camp had nominated MP Sabina Chege as the party leader to replace Mr Kenyatta, while East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Kanini Kega was picked as the acting Secretary General to replace Mr Kioni. The rival faction also kicked out Mr Murathe as the party Vice Chairperson in a bitter tussle for the soul of the former ruling party.

The High Court ruling means that Mr Kenyatta and his allies remain in charge of the party that swept the former President to power in 2017, with a majority of its elected members from the populous Mt Kenya and Rift Valley.

In the last election, however, Jubilee lost its Mt Kenya stronghold to UDA of Dr Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua. The two have since fallen out, with Mr Gachagua already running a ‘traitor’ narrative that has the potential of hurting UDA popularity in the region.

The ongoing impeachment proceeding against Mr Gachagua has exacerbated the political relationship, with high chances that Mr Gachagua would have to scout for a new party in the run-up to the next poll. His allies have openly regretted joining hands with Dr Ruto, without first forming a party for purposes of entering a pact.

Mr Kioni and other Jubilee officials have already lined up political activities to popularize the party in what analysts believe is aimed at exploiting the disaffection in the populous region.

Mr Kioni has also extended an olive branch to Ms Chege, Mr Kega and other Jubilee politicians who had jumped ship to support Dr Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Anything that had been declared by the rebels has been declared null and void. But we want to make it clear that we have no intention to use the judgment to cause harm to any of them. Our arms are open and we welcome them back to work with us,” Mr Kiono told Nation.

He disclosed that Mr Kenyatta was happy about the ruling, stating that “Uhuru is happy that truth and justice has prevailed. He has never antagonized the rebels and has no intention of doing so.”

He said the party plans to embark on an aggressive membership drive in at least 35 counties, especially in Mt Kenya, Nairobi, North Eastern, Western, Coast and Rift Valley as part of their preparations for 2027.

In the judgment, Nelson Dzuya (Chairman), Joshua Kutuny (Deputy Secretary General), Naomi Shaban (Deputy Party Leader, Outreach), Jimmy Angwenyi (Deputy Party Leader, Strategy), Peter Mositet (Deputy Party Leader, Programs), Mutava Musyimi (Deputy National Organising Secretary) and Joe Kibe (Business Council: National Chairperson) have been given 30 days to choose between serving as party officials or holding onto their state appointments.

Dr Ruto appointed the officials to various boards. Mr Kenyatta’s attempt to have them replaced was challenged.

Mr Kioni said the officials have to choose between serving in the party or holding state jobs.

But Mr Kutuny disclosed their plans of proceeding to the Court of Appeal to challenge the judgment. Mr Kutuny, who serves as the chair of Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) told Nation that Justice Janet Mulwa did not provide convincing justification for her judgment.

He said they want an expanded bench to give a proper interpretation about their board membership jobs, which he said does not fall in the category of State Officers.

“We will challenge it at the Court of Appeal because there was no justification. We don’t sit in the office all the time. We are not state officers. It is only state officers who cannot double in party politics,” said Mr Kioni.

He said they hope to have the decision overturned by the higher court.