UDA summons Kericho MCAs ahead of Governor Mutai’s ouster vote

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has convened a crisis meeting in a bid to avert a possible sacking of embattled Kericho governor Eric Mutai.

The ruling party has summoned all 38 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to the meeting ahead of the trial proceedings and vote.

In a letter dated September 30, 2024, UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar called for the meeting on Tuesday October 1, 2024, aiming to address the political turmoil and potentially avert Governor Mutai's impeachment.

“The party has been keenly following developments in Kericho County and in particular the issue surrounding the impeachment of the governor. It is our considered view that the harmony and good order of the county is necessary to enable us to deliver on our election pledges,” Mr Omar stated, emphasising the need for harmony and order within the county.

In the letter, Mr Omar demonstrated that the party was not keen on entertaining internal squabbles in Kericho County that have the potential of spiraling over to other counties.

Mr Mutai, elected on the UDA ticket, is the first governor from the Rift Valley region to face impeachment this term.

“Your insight and contributions are vital for the party’s strategic direction and response to emerging issues,” Mr Omar stated in the letter.

It was not clear whether Dr Mutai had been summoned to the meeting along with the MCAs who are keen on bundling him out of office.

The impeachment motion, sponsored by Sigowet ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony, has garnered the support of 37 out of 47 MCAs.

Mr Mutai faces accusations of gross violation of the Constitution, misuse of public funds, and failing to adhere to the Public Finance Management Act, among others.

In response to the motion, he has made public pleas for reconciliation, urging the MCAs to spare him, citing his family responsibilities, and apologising for any mistakes he may have made.

Dr Mutai will be allowed to appear in the chambers in the public hearing, along with a battery of lawyers to help him debunk the claims that include alleged misdeeds that have put his office in disrepute.