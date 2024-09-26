Forgive me, Governor Mutai’s plea to MCAs on impeachment

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai on Wednesday pleaded with Members of the County Assembly to spare him from impeachment in a dramatic and teary address at a public funeral.

The governor, who faces a public hearing next week over allegations of gross misconduct, appeared vulnerable as he sought forgiveness from his political adversaries and the people of Kericho County.

Speaking at the burial of former Kipchimchim Ward MCA, Robert Bernard Kipkorir Mutai, Governor Mutai acknowledged that he might have made mistakes during his two-year tenure and urged the MCAs to consider reconciliation rather than impeachment.

“To the MCAs, I might have made mistakes like any other human being, I might have wronged you," Mutai said with a wavering voice. “But we have worked together in good and bad times. I have assisted you individually and collectively without favouring anyone. Please forgive me," Dr Mutai said.

It was the first time since the tabling of the notice of impeachment motion that he was speaking in public.

The county boss has a date with the MCAs next Wednesday next week where he is expected to defend himself against a myriad of accusations leveled against him.

Dr Mutai’s emotional speech continued as he called for reconciliation among the county leaders, expressing his hope to continue serving the people of Kericho with unity.

“If you must correct me, do so, but do not impeach me. Don’t strike me down like a snake,” he implored those present, his voice heavy with emotion.

The governor even invoked his personal life, appealing to their humanity.

“I am a father of three young children. The eldest is in class seven, the second is in grade three, and my youngest is still breastfeeding. I ask for your mercy,” he said.

The governor also sought forgiveness from the citizens of Kericho for any wrongs he may have committed, emphasizing that leadership is a calling from God, and leaders are prone to mistakes.

“As leaders, we carry a heavy cross full of nails. Along the way, we are bound to stumble. I may have made those stumbles, and for that, I ask for your forgiveness,” he said.

The impeachment motion against Dr Mutai has gained significant traction with 37 of the 47 MCAs having already signed in favor of it.

The allegations include gross violations of the Constitution, acting contrary to the Public Finance Management Act, and presiding over an administration involved in the misappropriation of public funds.

Ainamoi MP Benjamin Langat reiterated his call for reconciliation, urging both sides to seek an amicable solution for the benefit of Kericho's residents.

“You were elected with overwhelming support, and the people still expect you to deliver on your promises. Let's find a solution to move forward together,” the MP said.

Speaker of the County Assembly Patrick Mutai assured all parties of a fair and transparent process during the impeachment proceedings, stressing his neutrality in the matter.

“I’m just a referee in this game, and I assure the governor, MCAs, and the people of Kericho that the process will be conducted with fairness and impartiality,” he said.

He encouraged Governor Mutai to reach out to the MCAs ahead of the proceedings, urging him to take advantage of the days remaining before the hearing to lobby for support.

“You still have time to convince the MCAs of your dedication to service and address the accusations against you. Take this moment to unite us for the greater good.

Majority Leader in the County Assembly Philip Rono said the impeachment motion was not a personal attack on Dr Mutai.

“We want the governor to come to the assembly and defend himself against the allegations. If he provides satisfactory answers, we will allow him to continue serving Kericho,” Mr Rono said.

Dr Mutai’s fate now lies in the hands of the County Assembly with the support of 32 MCAs required to pass the impeachment motion.

Should the motion be approved, it will proceed to the Senate for a final decision on whether the governor will be removed from office.