Kericho MCAs plot ouster of Governor Mutai

A notice of impeachment motion was on Tuesday filed against Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, setting the stage for a fierce battle to scuttle the sacking plot.

The first-term governor’s tenure is now under threat after two years in office.

The motion sponsored by Sigowet MCA Kiprotich Rogony, accuses the county chief of gross violations of the Constitution, illegal tender awards, and misconduct in public office.

The motion has garnered the signatures of 37 out of the 47 MCAs in Kericho County, highlighting a growing political storm around the governor’s leadership.

Mr Rogony’s motion indicts the governor of facilitating the misappropriation of county resources and presiding over a broken public finance management system.

The legislator alleges that the governor has been involved in illegal tender awards, giving contracts to individuals and companies with close ties to his office.

Dr Mutai is also accused of neglecting the automation of revenue collection systems which has resulted in significant financial losses for the county.

"For two successive years, the county has missed its own source revenue targets," Mr Rogony stated, accusing the governor of disregarding a valuation roll passed by the county assembly.

Disparaging statements

To further his case, the legislator tabled in the House among other documents, video clips of the governor making disparaging statements against a section of the MCAs and members of the public.

Mr Rongony claimed that on August 24, 2023, at Kapkatet sub-County Hospital, he berated area MCA Amos Birir, who was absent at a function as “mentally blind and stupid”.

The MCA claimed the governor had engaged in indecent sexual misconduct with a victim having allegedly sworn an affidavit to be tabled in the house.

Dr Mutai who is serving his first term in office also stands accused of engaging in indecent sexual conduct bringing the office of the governor into disrepute.

“The Governor has been accused of intimidation, molestation and forcing some women to unprotected sex. One of the victims who has come forward will be heard in camera by the assembly,” Mr Rogony

He is alleged to have exposed the office of the governor to ridicule and shame due to his public utterances and actions in the last two years.

“It has become untenable for Dr Mutai to be in office as he has disregarded the Constitution, duties and betrayed the oath of office,” Mr Rogony said while filing the motion at the assembly.

Mr Rogony claimed that the governor had presided over misappropriation of public funds, illegally drew allowances and influenced the award of tenders to contractors perceived to be close to him.

Dr Mutai is also alleged to have neglected the automation of the revenue collection system leading to pilferage of the money accruing from various charges to the business community and other revenue streams.

The MCA claimed that the county boss disregarded the valuation role that had been passed by the county assembly, leading to the continued application of an old system denying the county revenue that was due from the residents.

“For two successive years, the county has missed its own source revenue targets with the governor having presided over application of a broken Public Finance Management System” Mr Rogony stated.

It was further claimed that DR Mutai had illegally amassed massive wealth and had in one function stated that “he came into power a poor man but has made enough money”.

“Chief officers have reported cases of coercion to remit money (county resources) to the governor through his personal assistants,” Mr Rogony claimed.

Mr Rogony said: “The governor has an opulent lifestyle since he was elected, his wealth has grown exponentially that he can contribute Sh1 million in a harambee.”

Accusations facing him also include claims that he influenced the award of tenders for his close allies in what is believed to be conduits of corruption.

“Two days after being sworn into office following the August 9, 2022 General Election, Dr Mutai led members of the public in bringing down a fence at a plot belonging to a resident and turned the land into a dumpsite without approval from National Environment Management Authority (Nema),” Mr Rogony claimed.

The Governor has allegedly obstructed police officers from effecting a court order restoring the land and giving it back to the rightful owner.

Mr Rogony claimed that Dr Mutai had been found guilty by the Environment and Lands Court and fined Sh 2 million in the case, adding that and on that account, he should have ceased to hold office.

The ghosts of the Londiani accident which claimed 54 lives and injuries of 24 others on June 30, 2023 have come back to haunt the governor.

It is alleged that in the emergency kitty used to pay the accident victims on August 15, 2023, the county lost Sh9 million even though Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had raised Sh14.3 million in a fundraising.

Mr Rogony said that Dr Mutai had committed so many ills that had scandalised the office of the Governor of Kericho, thus the need to impeach him.

He is alleged to have intimidated and harassed senior county officers causing uncertainty and creating a toxic working environment.