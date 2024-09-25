Lee Kinyanjui hints at rematch with Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika in 2027 polls

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kiyanjui and incumbent Susan Kihika are poised to face off once again in the 2027 General Election.

This impending political battle, already the talk of the town, promises to be one of the most significant political confrontations in the county since devolution began in 2010.

Political analysts in Nakuru predict that this rematch could be a defining moment in the county’s political landscape, even as the hotly contested seat attracts other prominent figures, including Senator Tabitha Karanja and Geoffrey Mwangi, a former chief executive of the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

In 2017, Mr Kinyanjui ousted the first Governor Kinuthia Mbugua. However, his victory was short-lived as in 2022, Ms Kihika defeated him, becoming Nakuru’s first female governor. But despite her historic win, Kihika’s tenure has not been without challenges.

As she marks two years in office, residents are becoming impatient as she struggles to fulfil election promises. Analysts suggest that Ms Kihika must work diligently to quell growing discontent to secure a second term.

“Nakuru voters are unforgiving as they have shown in the past; they have never re-elected a governor. If the current mood on the ground is anything to go by, then Ms Kihika must burn the midnight oil to make a comeback in 2027,” says James Omondi, a political analyst in Nakuru City.

After months of testing the waters on his social media handles, Mr Kinyanjui gave the latest hint that he is still eyeing the seat when he spoke at a funeral in Keringet last Saturday.

Formidable political blocs

The choice of Kuresoi South Constituency to show his interest in recapturing the seat was like testing the political waters. The area, together with Kuresoi North, are formidable political blocs. They decide who wins the gubernatorial race in the county.

A running mate for any candidate worth his political salt must come from any of the two constituencies, particularly Kuresoi South. Ms Kihika’s deputy David Kones, Mr Mbugua’s deputy Joseph Kibore Rutto and Mr Kinyanjui’s deputy Dr Eric Korir all came from Kuresoi South.

Mr Kinyanjui touched the political nerve of the Kuresoi South people when he revisited the incomplete Keringet high-altitude stadium, which was started during his term in office.

“Our wish is that Keringet high-altitude stadium and other projects like hospitals can be completed and the community can benefit,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

As if to declare his stand come 2027 Mr Kinyanjui said: “I came here with Mr Odinga whom you didn’t want at that time but recently I have seen you have embraced him through the broad-based government. Do I have a problem with you now?” to which the crowd replied with an emphatic No!

Ms Kihika took a reconciliatory tone and for the first time, she went on record recognising the good development work done by her predecessor. However, she criticised him for not completing the stadium and a number of hospitals.