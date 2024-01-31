Why Nakuru UDA politicians have ganged up against Governor Susan Kihika

Political wrangles and supremacy battles between Governor Susan Kihika and local Members of Parliament threaten to disintegrate the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in Nakuru.

The Nation has learnt that a section of UDA leaders, elected and former, from the region have coalesced to form a political outfit called the 'G7' opposed to Governor Kihika's leadership style, as they announced a fall out with the county boss.

At the centre of the storm are wrangles between the governor and the MPs over alleged sidelining of their regions in her administration, as well as differences over claims that the county boss was grooming her picks to unseat them.

The rift between Governor Kihika and the local leaders became more prominent, over the weekend when a section of the MPs opposed to her style of leadership unveiled the new political outfit - 'G7'.

The MPs who spoke during a political meeting in Rongai sub-County, on Saturday, revealed that they have parted ways with Ms Kihika, because of her leadership style.

"After the 2022 polls, we thought Governor Susan Kihika would unite all of us to deliver to the people of Nakuru. But she has done the opposite. She has been moving round the county abusing and demeaning elected leaders and sowing seeds of discord,” said Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai.

"We have now lost hope in her. Nakuru County now does not have a driver. The one at the helm can easily take us to a ditch,” he added.

At the meeting Mr Mutai was accompanied by Paul Chebor (MP Rongai), Joseph Tonui (MP Kuresoi South), former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and a host of current and former local leaders, who have been at the forefront criticising Ms Kihika's leadership style.

But it is the vocal ex-Bahati MP who has triggered a storm.

The ex-lawmaker has warned that Ms Kihika's leadership style risks destroying the reputation of the UDA party.

"With Governor Susan Kihika's style of leadership, UDA will not be heard again in Nakuru. It will be dead and buried. How do you expect us to use UDA as a the political party of choice to seek election in 2027, with this kind of leadership?" posed Mr Ngunjiri.

"The Governor has turned the UDA into a personal property and this risks killing the party in Nakuru County. She doesn't respect any leader and is always sowing seeds of discord," added Mr Ngunjiri.

This is not the first time Governor Kihika is locking horns with Mr Ngunjiri, the two had differences over the leadership of the party in the run up to the 2022 polls.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders during a meeting at the Nakuru Showground on May 29, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

Both Ms Kihika and Mr Ngunjiri have in the past positioned themselves to strategically influence UDA politics in Nakuru, with each seeking to win President Ruto’s confidence.

Currently, Governor Kihika is said to be controlling the UDA party affairs in the region, especially after she was elected Governor.

Mr Ngunjiri's latest statement has now revived the politics of the control of UDA party in the region.

By joining of MPs opposed to Ms Kihika, he has revived the party leadership dispute.

Interestingly, majority of the UDA elected MPs in Nakuru are not in a cordial relationship with Ms Kihika,who was also elected on the President Dr William Ruto-led party ticket.

Only Kuria Kimani (MP Molo) and Samuel Gachobe (MP Subukia) are currently in good terms with Governor Kihika.

Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama and his Bahati counterpart Irene Njoki, both who were elected on a Jubilee Party ticket are also currently in good terms with Governor Kihika.

Woman Representative Liz Chelule and Charity Kathambi (MP Njoro) though not vocal on their criticism of Governor Kihika have been cautious about the fallout.

Most of the leaders who have differed with Ms Kihika are from the Kalenjin community - the second populous group in Nakuru County.

The leaders have in the past months accused Governor Kihika of sidelining the community in appointments to her administration.

For instance, Rongai MP Paul Chebor, who was the first to part ways with Ms Kihika, has previously criticised her for giving the Kalenjin community a raw deal in her appointments of key officers in her administration.

Then there are those who feel Ms Kihika is grooming her picks, some members of her cabinet, to unseat some MPs in the 2027 polls including Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Martha Wangari (Gilgil) and David Gikaria (Nakuru East).

Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche has also fallen out with Governor Kihika.

Last week Senator Keroche criticised Governor Kihika, over the impasse around the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital, as she threatened to initiate an impeachment motion against the county boss.

"I take this opportunity as the Senator for Nakuru County to congratulate the courts and for upholding the rule of law and order. Nakuru Police boss Mr Samwel Ndanyi should now aid Nakuru War Memorial Hospital management to regain access to the facility, after the forceful take-over,” stated Senator Karanja in a statement.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the hospital by the county authorities. The county should follow the law and stop disobeying court orders. I sincerely sympathise with the patients and their next of kin, doctors and other workers at the facility. We pray that God gives them endurance and power to overcome the tribulations,” added Ms Karanja.

"As the Senator l will mobilise MCAs to table an impeachment motion at the Nakuru County Assembly, regarding the Governor Kihika’s conduct and ethics. Further, I will also seek audience with President William Ruto regarding the whole saga,” she stated.

The take-over of hospital by the Nakuru County Government opened new battlefronts in Nakuru politics, attracting uproar from Nakuru leaders among them Mr Gikaria, in whose constituency the hospital lies, Senator Tabitha Karanja and Mr Ngunjiri.

The leaders said the take-over of the hospital was ill-advised and maliciously executed, in a way that endangered lives and property.

Mr Ngunjiri criticised Governor Kihika saying patients, even those on life-supporting machines and dialysis were forcefully transferred to another facility, without notice or prior planning with their families.

“The county government raided the hospital and forcefully transferred patients regardless of their conditions.This is very unfortunate and was done on orders from Ms Kihika,”said the former MP.

The hospital, which has operated for more than 100 years and was privately owned, is now at the centre of a vicious court battle.

The hospital ownership battle has now triggered fresh differences between Governor Kihika and more Nakuru MPs.

Previously, in the run up to the 2022 polls Ms Kihika was at loggerheads with only Naivasha's Kihara.

Senator Karanja is also said to be reorganising herself to run for the Gubernatorial seat.

Ms Karanja has differed with Ms Kihika on more than three occasions since they were elected into office.

For instance, they differed last year when the Senator criticized a decision by the Governor to end the contracts of hundreds of intern health workers in the county.

However, majority of the MCAs in the county have remained loyal to Governor Kihika, occasionally coming out to defend her when she is criticized by the MPs.

On her part Governor Kihika has in the past days, while on a tour of various parts of the county, maintained that she is focussed on spearheading development in all parts of the region.

On Monday, Governor Kihika's director of communication Benard Namunane, while promising to get a comprehensive statement from Governor Kihika, about the issue, said the county boss is in a cordial relationship with all other MPs except about two, whom he alleged have personal issues with her.

"Governor Kihika is in a cordial relationship with MPs, except a few, about two with personal issues. You can call and ask the UDA MPs you know, they are all in good terms with the Governor,” said Mr Namunane.

In her most recent spat with Kuresoi North MP, Alfred Mutai, Ms Kihika was heckled, during President William Ruto's tour of the region a week ago.

Ms Kihika was forced to cut short her speech as President Ruto watched, when a group of youth heckled her at Gacharage area in Kuresoi North.

After the political meeting the Governor's allies pointed fingers at Mr Mutai and three other leaders, accusing them of mobilising the youth to heckle the county boss.

However, Mr Mutai has distanced himself from the claims terming them baseless.

"The residents were just reacting to the county' s development record in Kuresoi North which is not good. With poor feeder roads, poor health facilities and other social amenities, did she expect the residents to warmly welcome her," wondered Mr Mutai.

Although, the Nation's attempts to get a comment from UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala over the matter flopped, the SG has in the recent interviews dismissed claims, that there were divisions in UDA and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, terming them 'rumours.'

Political pundits now warn that the political differences between Ms Kihika and the MPs may jeopardize development in various parts of the county.

Ms Kihika won the hearts of thousands of voters in the 2022 General Election, who overwhelmingly voted her, successfully ousting former county chief Lee Kinyanjui.

She garnered 440,707 votes against Mr Kinyanjui's 225,623, becoming the third Governor of Nakuru and the first woman county boss in the devolved unit.

At the time she was in good books, with majority of the 11 Members of Parliament, in the region.

Fast-forward 2024, slightly over a year after she took over office, Governor Kihika is facing a major political storm.

The vocal county boss, who started off as Nakuru County Assembly Speaker, before she rose to become Governor, is now entangled in a web of political wrangles with local Members of Parliament.