Governor Susan Kihika’s senior staff a case of old wine in new bottles

In Governor Susan Kihika’s political world, the more things change, the more they remain the same.

Her administration has tapped into some of the top brains that helped her predecessors, Mr Kinuthia Mbugua and Mr Lee Kinyanjui, plan and run their administrations.

Ms Kihika has recruited at least eight such officials, some of whom joined her campaigns last year and were hired because of their loyalty while others bankrolled her efforts. The officials include the former Deputy Governor in the Kinuthia Mbugua administration, Mr Joseph Rutto, and Dr Peter Ketyenya, who headed the Finance and Economic Planning docket in the County Executive Committee during Mr Kinyanjui’s tenure.

Mr Rutto is Ms Kihika’s political advisor while Dr Ketyenya,45, is her Chief of Staff. The latter also served as an economic advisor in Dr William Ruto’s presidential campaign team.

Dr Ketyenya resigned from the county executive last February to vie for the Kuresoi South parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance ticket but withdrew his candidature to join Dr Ruto’s campaign.

“I will now actively take part in the day-to-day running of Governor Kihika’s administration as we seek to improve the lives of the people of Nakuru,” Dr Ketyenya told Nation in an interview recently.

As the Finance and Economic planning chief, Dr Ketyenya was one of Mr Kinyanjui’s blue-eyed boys. He now oversees the coordination of the county chief’s activities and the general running of her administration.

The economist and financial expert graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in 2001.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oxford Brookes University in London (2003), a Master of Business Administration from the Swiss Management Academy (2007) and a PhD from Dedan Kimathi University, which he obtained in 2014.

Other officials from previous administrations Ms Kihika has retained are County Secretary Samuel Mwaura and County Executive Committee members Jacqueline Mong’ina Osoro (Health), Stephen Kuria (Trade, Culture and Tourism), Nelson Maara (Environment) as well as Medical Services Chief Officer John Murima and Mr Kiogora Muriithi, a director at the Department of Social Services.

Ms Osoro was the Public Service Management Executive in Mr Kinyanjui’s administration.

Mr Stephen Mwaura was the Biashara Ward Representative during Mr Mbugua’s tenure and was a key ally of the former county boss.

Mr Mwaura was the Health chief officer while Dr Murima headed the Nakuru Level Five Hospital as medical superintendent during Mr Mbugua’s regime.

Stands out

However, among all the recycled staff, Mr Muriithi stands out. He has served Nakuru County for ten years since the advent of devolution.

He was a director in the Department of Environment in Mr Mbugua’s administration and was later named Chief Officer in the same department by Mr Kinyanjui before Ms Kihika rehired him in the Department of Social Services.

Mr David Karanja, a governance expert, attributed the officials’ longevity to their ability to maintain professionalism and ethics without being swayed by political waves.

“Top officials who have served more than one administration have one thing in common; they avoid taking political sides. Most are technocrats who perform their duties diligently,” explained Mr Karanja.

The officials have survived the political intrigues within county politics by remaining open-minded, according to Mr Karanja.