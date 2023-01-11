Nakuru County casual workers’ sacking unfair

It is very saddening to Nakuru County residents that 600 employees who worked at the governor’s office have been abruptly laid off.

During the campaigns for last year’s general election, a lot of hope was built into the minds of Kenyans. Owing to the promises by the presidential aspirants, the unemployed youth were hopeful of a change in their lives while the employed had high hopes of retaining their jobs.

The county, which hosts the town city of the Rift Valley, Nakuru, where most voters from the Kenya Kwanza coalition came from, therefore rejoiced after Dr William Ruto won the presidency.

President Ruto had not only promised to lower the prices of essential commodities but also promised stability in the nation—which includes job security for the employed and the creation of more jobs for the unemployed youth. Unemployment is part of instability in a nation.

That is why it is saddening to see Governor Susan Kihika laying off employees in her office instead of creating more jobs in Nakuru County.

Reversing actions

There is a trend in the new administration’s actions of reversing what was initiated by the Uhuru Kenyatta regime. It would be ridiculous if the intentions of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance-leaning county government were to replace supporters of the rival Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party with theirs as payback.

That would be the worst kind of corruption ever to be witnessed in the country. Punishing those who worked with Gov Lee Kinyanjui is not in any way different from the attacks and killings of women, infants and children in the name of rigged elections.

Nevertheless, the county should pay the affected employees all their retirement benefits—which should include all their NSSF savings and accumulated leave days—so that they may start a new life. The labour movement should be vigilant and ensure that the county does not send off the employees without their rightful dues.