New governors’ first 100 days herald an era of broken pledges

They came, they promised, but they failed to deliver. The scorecard for the country’s newest governors for their first 100 days in office has returned a damning verdict, and the overwhelming evidence is the slew of broken pledges.

In Nairobi, Governor Johnson Sakaja had vowed to implement the Urban Areas and Cities Act together with Section 14 of the County Government Act to sort out the governance structure. He also swore to streamline the standing orders for the inspectorate department to make the unit more friendly to businesses.

The infamous “kanjo” are notorious for their ruthless handling of city traders. The governor also promised to consolidate the multiple business licences into one, saying, they were an impediment to business and a loophole for corruption.

However, Mr Sakaja is yet to honour any of the promises. In fact, it has emerged that consolidating licences could take more time to achieve as some legislation is needed to make it work and help the county boost revenue collection.

In Nakuru, Governor Susan Kihika had pledged to eradicate corruption and end perennial water shortages. Ms Kihika also promised to transform Nakuru city into a modern metropolis.

More than 100 days later, residents are still waiting to see how the governor will end corruption and address other issues, including the huge wage bill that has hit Sh7 billion. However, her administration has made some progress by ordering an overhaul of the county revenue department to improve revenue collection and weed out corruption.

In Trans Nzoia, Governor George Natembeya promised to give Kitale town a major facelift under a robust urbanisation plan. The project, he said, would expand the town to create a 24-hour economy. However, it has all come to nought. Mr Natembeya’s administration has made some progress, including launching the construction of a second ultra-modern market in Kitale.

Mumias revival

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, on his part, had pledged to revive Mumias Sugar Company within the first 100 days. He also promised to boost healthcare and agriculture. However, little has been achieved.

In Uasin Gishu, Governor Jonathan Bii has fulfilled some of his promises, including employing over 1,000 early childhood education and development teachers on a permanent basis, re-establishing the Revolving Fund to allow patients diagnosed with non-communicable diseases to access medicine in county health facilities, and enhancing the distribution of drugs to all 138 public health facilities.

In Samburu, residents say they are yet to feel Governor Jonathan Lelelit’s presence.

“It is difficult to point out what our governor has achieved in the more than 75 days he has been in office. Maybe we should give him more time,” said Mr Samuel Leekete. The governor has revealed plans to hire either KMPG or Deloitte to audit the county’s human resources and streamline the workforce.

This is after a report by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o revealed that the devolved unit is increasingly spending more of its allocations on salaries, allowances and other employee benefits.

In Mombasa, Governor Abdulswamad Nassi’s administration has finally managed to deal with the garbage menace within the port city’s central business district. The governor has managed to clear the garbage that choked most streets of the city after launching a rapid response initiative headed by his deputy, Mr Francis Thoya.

The county got a major boost after a Mombasa businessman donated 20 trucks to clear the garbage. The county government has also laid down strategies for handling garbage in the estates by designating trucks in different sub-counties which collect garbage at specified times.

In Embu, Governor Cecily Mbarire had pledged to overhaul systems in the county government in her first 100 days to ensure better service delivery. She pledged to overhaul the revenue system, which collects a paltry Sh300 million, far below the projected Sh1 billion.

In September, she sent top officials at the revenue department as well as the Embu Level Five Hospital on compulsory leave to pave way for a forensic audit on the two institutions, hours after a reshuffle of county executives.

Ms Mbarire has also formed a task force to investigate problems facing the crucial health sector.

In Nyandarua, Governor Dr Kiarie Badilisha has called for a head-count of all members of staff. The move is meant to fulfil his promise of weeding out ghost workers and ending corruption in the devolved unit.

This is after it emerged that there were over 300 ghost workers who were receiving salaries amounting to over Sh100 million annually.

‘Hudumia Wana Kiambu’

Kiambu’s Kimani Wamatangi had promised to instil integrity, transparency and professionalism in the county administration through the 100 per cent digitised ‘Hudumia Wana Kiambu’ platform.

The platform is yet to be rolled out, but the governor has been able to accomplish a few pledges. On education, Mr Wamatangi has rolled out the ‘Leave No Child Behind Project’.

At least 10 of the new governors have moved to weed out ghost workers from their payrolls through forensic audits of staff. The review, they say, is meant to save millions of shillings paid to non-existent employees.

Governance expert Daniel Kimani says the first 100 days in office may not be adequate time to determine the overall performance of the county bosses.

“The presence of most of the new governors has not been felt. Apart from issuing populist directives such as waiving hospital bills, most have achieved little,” said Mr Kimani. “It is also possible that some of them, who started on a high note, may end up achieving little to nothing in the coming months,” he added.