Governors must do what’s right

A video that went viral this past week has Kisii Governor Simba Arati angrily questioning the rationale the former county administration used to hire 256 drivers to drive 82 cars. The good governor should not have wondered at all because he suspected (or must have known) that he would have to deal with shocking realities about how county business is generally run.

To cynics, hiring three drivers to a car is at least providing livelihoods to many jobless but deserving Kenyans! Or as one person cheekily responded, the Kisii County Service Board rationalised that it is ok to have three drivers working daily in eight-hour shifts to drive one car.

This is certainly a relatively more responsible thing to do than, as happened in another county, claiming to have six ambulances that the new governor confirmed had never been equipped! Effectively therefore, the county did not have a functional ambulance yet budgets were faithfully allocated and expensed for equipment.

Or the case of two road graders that had been missing for months miraculously appearing a day after the swearing-in of the new governor. Reason? The former governor had allowed a friend to ‘borrow’ the equipment for use indefinitely without pay. The arrangement would have continued if the preferred candidate of the outgoing governor had carried the day!

New governors

This is just a sample of a legion of hugely disappointing stories the new governors have walked into. Corruption, outright theft, shocking apathy at work, etc. In whatever form these existed, they all stemmed from failure of leadership from the top. Some will argue that the governor is, in many ways, a prisoner of the county assembly because s(he) cannot discharge the functions of governor’s office because of an unsupportive assembly.

This is only true with legislative issues. Not at the point of exercising executive authority. And problems here start at the hiring stage.

A number of counties will, starting this week, be hiring county executive committee members (to lead the 10 county ministries) and chief officers (to act as principal accounting officers) for those ministries. Under the chief officers are directorates headed by directors (technical officers that drive project implementation in specific fields). Some ministries have more than five directorates. The county secretary leads the CEC team, making him the effective number three in the county administrative structure after the governor and the deputy.

These are the top positions responsible for the success or failure of any governor’s agenda. Governors that have encouraged professional recruitment have generally avoided the sloth that people like Mr Arati and many others are having to deal with at the start of their tenures.

Disastrous results

But many others have chosen to roll in the mud and play the hyena game of eating with the pack. They interfere with the process largely by imposing lackeys and undeserving candidates in these jobs, with disastrous results.

We all expect that governors must try and place in these positions people that they can work with. It is what presidents, CEOs and other leaders getting into office are expected to do. But they should do this with an eye on effectiveness, efficiency and loyalty. All these elements must be in place if the required output is to be realised. You are not going to have a team focused on serving the public if the only criteria used to select team members is loyalty.

Complex proposals

Loyalty has never been a substitute for intelligence, understanding of policy and workings of government, the capacity to negotiate around complex proposals and counter-proposals and the experience required to deliver on government commitments and promises measured against public expectations. This is the fodder on which county ministries and departments feed and anyone unqualified to digest that will foul the environment.

New governors have an opportunity to do the right thing for themselves and their counties. In identifying those that they want to keep close to help them deliver, they must find people with the right level of education, competence and experience. If they cannot find these within their immediate circles, then they can seek referrals from trusted sources. This is a legitimate and recommended option. They should also allow some new blood to come through the open hiring process. There are gems out there.

Ultimately, of course, the governor takes responsibility for the performance of the team. Since that is not transferrable, they should be ready to regale in the success of the team and also suffer the opprobrium of failure. It is a real shame that in most instances of failure, punishment has not included long terms in jail.