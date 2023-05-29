I'm fine and healthy, Susan Kihika says as she resurfaces

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika on Monday morning made her first public appearance after weeks of an absence which triggered speculation about her whereabouts.

Governor Kihika had not been seen in public for more than a month, with her absence generating debate on various platforms, including social media.

On Monday, a jovial Ms Kihika resurfaced, joining a host of Rift Valley leaders attending a meeting at the Nakuru Showground, convened by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to discuss ending the alcoholism and drug abuse menace in the region.

"I am very fine and in good health. I hope the media can tell residents of Nakuru that they have seen me,” Governor Kihika said when she addressed the meeting to welcome the other leaders to Nakuru.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders during a meeting at the Nakuru Showground on May 29, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

Members of Ms Kihika’s family and her communication team remained mum about her whereabouts when she fell off the limelight.

The governor was seen in public on April 20 during the Eid-Ur- Fitr celebrations, but only for a short while as she joined the Muslim community in Nakuru in breaking the fast. She disappeared again after that.

In her absence, Deputy Governor David Kones has been representing the county boss in public events.

Five days ago, Ms Kihika failed to appear before the Senate County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee.