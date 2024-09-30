This man Erick Mutai

Dr Erick Mutai, a former lecturer at Embu University, was an unlikely candidate when he announced his bid to succeed Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony a year before the August 9, 2022 General Election.

At the time, Dr Mutai, 41, was considered an underdog in a race that many believed would be won by seasoned politicians such as former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

Professor Chepkwony, a former lecturer at Moi University, was finishing his second term in office and was not seeking elective office in the forthcoming election.

Despite his age, Dr Mutai quickly established himself as a serious contender, appealing to voters across Kericho County with his understanding of local issues.

His campaign was modest.

Driving around in an old Toyota saloon car, he attended both planned and impromptu meetings in villages and churches, building grassroots networks.

Within a short space of time, his name was known to the people of Kericho and, despite his lack of political experience, he won the support of the business community, professionals and ordinary voters alike, his popularity earning him the nickname 'the Equaliser'.

For a man who was orphaned at a young age and raised by relatives who took him and his other siblings in after the death of their parents, he was so popular that ordinary people in the villages donated their money to fund his campaigns, while the elite offered to fuel his vehicles, others printed banners, T-shirts and various handouts.

Still others offered space in their premises as strategic campaign centres in the six constituencies -- Bureti, Ainamoi, Belgut, Kipkelion East, Kipkelion West and Soin-Sigowet.

Mr Keter, the favourite, appeared to have underestimated Dr Mutai's growing influence, which later proved costly during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries.

Despite Keter's vast experience in politics and public service, Dr Mutai won the primaries with 126,038 votes against Keter's 60,342. The resounding victory brought an end to Keter's two-decade career in public service.

Former deputy governor Lily Ng'ok polled 9,377 votes, while Moi University lecturer Professor James Sang received 2,987 votes in the UDA party primaries.

Political commentator Geoffrey Rono likened the contest to a David versus Goliath battle.

“It was a case of a David versus Goliath political contest where David won with a landslide. But David (Dr Mutai) because of his political naivety, could not satisfy the needs of his supporters and did not know how to keep the centre intact,” Mr Rono said.

His victory in the 2022 election unsettled the political status quo in Kericho, with former MCA Hezbon Tanui explaining that powerful forces, threatened by his success, have been working to undermine him since he took office.

Mr Tanui suggested that these forces were already preparing for the 2027 election, seeking to remove Dr Mutai before then.

“Here is a man who rose from obscurity to a position of influence with established politicians forced to play second fiddle to him. He drew a lot of criticism and envy as a result,” Mr Tanui said.

“Dr Mutai destabilised the status quo that has prevailed in Kericho for long and the powerful forces with enough resources and network have not rested for two years in what has culminated into the impeachment process. It is all about the 2027 poll. His opponents want him out of the way by all means.”

Born on December 28, 1983, he is the first born in a family of four children.

He sat for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations at Rungut Primary School in Bureti Constituency in 1996. He studied a Bachelor's degree in Education (English and Literature) at Maseno University, graduating in 2008.

In 2014, he obtained his Master's degree in Literature Communication from Kabianga University and in 2017, he obtained his PhD in Literature and Communication from Laikipia University.

“Dr Mutai is seen as an outspoken politician, one who has grassroots mobilisation skills, but has not been able to adequately balance the powers of his office and the he expectation of the voters and is sometimes seen to be too abrasive and intolerant in approach to his perceived critics,” said Ms Irene Bett, a trader.

Mr Richard Rotich, the chairman of the Bunge La Wananchi Kericho Chapter, said “there were so many expectations from the people when Dr Mutai took over office, but there is nothing tangible to talk about while his administration stands accused of corruption perpetrated by his close allies.”

To beat Mr Keter, Dr Mutai teamed up with another candidate – Engineer Fred Kirui – who shelved his ambitions for the top seat and settled for the position of running mate (to become the deputy governor) in the election.

But the two soon fell out, leading to a two-year stalemate in the running of the government.

They were initially reconciled after the intervention of Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and the clergy, but soon fell out again.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stepped in last year and reconciled Dr Mutai and Mr Kirui after threatening to have them bundled out of office.

But the two have fallen out again, with Mr Kirui barely reporting to his office, claiming he has not been given assignments or consulted on county matters, and allegedly denied fuel for his vehicles.

Mr Kirui, a key ally of DP Gachagua, will step into the governor's shoes if the planned impeachment of Dr Mutai goes through.

The governor is expected to appear before the County Assembly on Wednesday to defend himself against the allegations made by the MCAs who are pushing for his impeachment.

According to the Assembly's Standing Orders, the hearing must take place within seven days of the tabling of the notice of motion.

On the same day, the Assembly will vote on whether or not to impeach the governor on each of the charges.

For the governor to be impeached, the mover of the motion must secure the support of 32 of the 47 MCAs, failing which the motion will be defeated.

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai is clinging to a tenuous support base of 10 MCAs as he faces an impeachment motion that could end his political career.

In a desperate bid to stave off the motion, Governor Mutai is trying to rally more MCAs to his side and needs at least 10 more votes to challenge the 37 members who have already signed the motion against him.

The 41-year-old governor is accused of gross violations of the Constitution, mismanagement of public funds and breaches of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

His political future hangs in the balance as the sponsor of the impeachment motion, Sigowet Ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony, needs the support of 32 MCAs to pass the motion.

As the clock ticks towards the impeachment hearing scheduled for October 2, 2024, Mr Mutai is in a make-or-break battle.

He will appear before the County Assembly to answer the charges, accompanied by a team of lawyers, in a bid to clear his name. If successful, the matter will be referred to the Senate, which will ultimately decide whether to uphold or dismiss the charges.

At a recent funeral, Governor Mutai made an emotional appeal to MCAs for reconciliation and forgiveness.

"I may have made mistakes like any other human being. Please forgive me. If you must correct me, do so, but don’t strike me down like a snake," he said at the funeral of former Kipchimchim Ward MCA Bernard Kipkorir Mutai.

Despite the governor's plea for unity, the Leader of the Majority, Philip Rono, said the impeachment process was not personal but a constitutional duty.

"We want Dr Mutai to come to the assembly and defend himself against the accusations. If he answers to our satisfaction, we will set him free to continue serving the people of Kericho," Mr Rono said.

This impeachment battle is the first of its kind in the Rift Valley in the current term.

Governors across the country have faced similar challenges, with Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza recently impeached by her county assembly and Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo narrowly surviving an impeachment vote.