Couple killed in a suspected arson attack

An elderly couple died in a suspected arson attack early Tuesday that is being investigated by police in Rachuonyo South in Homa Bay.

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Joseph Onunga, 70, and his wife Judith Mucha, 50, were burnt beyond recognition after their house caught fire at Yala B Village, Kawino Sub location.

According to a police incident report, the fire started at around 2.30 am when the couple was asleep.

Kawino Sub-location Assistant Chief, Erick Otieno, said neighbours noticed the fire after it had engulfed the entire house.

"Residents rushed to the scene to salvage the situation but the house was already damaged. The fire was intense and no one could save anything from the house," he said.

Mr Otieno claimed the fire might have been started by arsonists. He disclosed that some unknown people had attempted to burn the couple in their house last year.

"A container with petrol was thrown inside their house which exploded and started the fire," Mr Otieno said.

Witnesses said the senior citizens could have developed difficulties in breathing and therefore were unable to flee on time. Neighbours called them out but they were not responding.

"We suspect that the thick smoke could have rendered them unconscious," he said. 

Investigators established that the door to the house was locked from inside. Residents later broke into the house when the fire had subsided and found their bodies in the house.

The administrator said his office had already notified the police about the incident. The couple's remains were moved to Rachuonyo South Sub-county Hospital Mortuary in Oyugis Town.

