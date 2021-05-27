Kisorio: I’ll fight to the end to retain title

Mathew Kosorio, 2019 Eldoret City Marathon champion, during an interview with Nation Sport at his home in Kapsabet, Nandi County on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Eldoret prepares to host Africa’s richest road race on June 6
  • Runners to return to competition locally after being inactive for more than a year

Eldoret City Marathon defending champion Mathew Kisorio has vowed to fight to the last minute to retain the men’s title when athletes line up for the race on June 6.

