Eldoret City Marathon set for June 6

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago addresses the media on date for the Eldoret Marathon at the county headquarters in Eldoret town on May 06, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the last edition in 2019, Valary Aiyabei won the race after clocking 2 hours 27 minutes and 17 seconds ahead of Vivian Kiplagat (2:28:06) and Elizabeth Rumokol (2:33:01).
  • In the men’s category, Mathew Kisorio won the race in 2:12:38 ahead of David Cheboswony, who timed 2:12:51, with Kenneth Rotich coming third in 2:15:43. 

Eldoret City Marathon shall now be held on June 6 after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the suspension of sports last week.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.