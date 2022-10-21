Keitany to be inducted into New York Marathon Hall of Fame

Women's only World marathon record holder Mary Keitany will be inducted into the 2022 New York Road Races Hall of Fame in USA on November 4.

The ceremony will come two days before this year's New York Marathon which will take place on November 6.

Keitany told Nation Sport that it is a big honour for her to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in New York.

The legendary long distance runner thanked her fans in New York who cheered her on during the races.

“I’m glad I have been listed for the induction into the Hall of Fame. I started my marathon career in New York and after retirement, I’m happy I will be going back to be honoured,” said Keitany.

In her first race in New York in 2010, Keitany was in third place after clocking 2:29:01. She finished third again the following year, but improved her time to 2:23:38.

Keitany went back to New York Marathon in 2014 where won in 2:25:07 before defending her title in the 2015 and 2016 editions.

She finished second in 2017, then reclaimed her title in 2018 before announcing her retirement from road racing after her second place finish the following year.

"My first experience in major races was London Marathon when I was tasked to pace Lorna Kiplagat, Gete Wami and the rest of the team, I remember I had been asked by the race organiser and the management to pace the normal 21km but I exceeded to 26km just to test my body which was responding well at that time," said Keitany.

That would be the turning point for Keitany, who was by then a half marathon specialist. When she returned to training in 2009 after one-year maternity leave, her eyes were fixed on the full marathon.

She won the London Marathon in 2011.