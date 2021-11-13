Boston Marathon to Kenyan stars: Thank you for your dominance

Boston Marathon

Kenya-born Boston resident Douglas Maina and the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) communications manager Chris Lotsbom admire the trophy handed annually to winners of the Boston Marathon at the BAA offices in Boston on on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Veteran organiser ranks Hussein’s achievements and Mutai’s record as highlights of  world’s oldest marathon
  • Legendary Hussein was first African winner in 1988; the three-time champion launched an era of supremacy by East African runners

In Boston

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.