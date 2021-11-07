Hussein’s marathon win that almost changed course of US history

Ibrahim Hussein

Kenya's Ibrahim Hussein and fellow New York Marathon legend Gary Muhrcke pose at the traditional finish line of the New York City Marathon at Central Park on(November 5, 2021 after they were both celebrated as the race's Hall of Famers. Hussein became the first black man to win the New York City Marathon in 1987 while Muhrcke was the first ever winner of the race in 1970. The New York Marathon celebrates it's 50th running today having not taken place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Muhrcke, a retired fire fighter, now 81, won the first New York City Marathon in 1970 after coming off a night shift, while Flanagan ended a 40-year American wait after winning the race in 2017.
  • McColgan won the 1991 race on her debut, with Fearnley boasting five New York City Marathon titles in the wheelchair division with back-to-back victories in 2006-09 and again in 2014.

In New York

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.