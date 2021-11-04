Kipyego expects good tidings in second attempt

Emma Chepng’etich

Sally Kipyego, accompanied by her daughter Emma Chepng’etich, at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on her way to New York City von November 02, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia’s Ruti Aga, who won the Tokyo Marathon and finished third at the New York City Marathon in 2019 will also be competing and Ababel Yeshaneh the 2019 Chicago Marathon runner-up are some of the competitors to look out at.
  • In 2019, Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei bagged victory in her debut after crossing the line in 2:22:38 ahead of her compatriot Mary Keitany who timed 2:23:32 while Ethiopia’s Aga was third in 2:25:51.

Kenyan-born American athlete Sally Kipyego is thrilled at the prospect of competing in a World Marathon Majors race after a long period when she lines up for New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.