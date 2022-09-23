Family affair beckons in Berlin Marathon

Berlin Marathon is run on a flat course that lends itself to fast performances. Between 2003 and 2018, the world record in the marathon has been broken 11 times on the course, seven of these instances in the men’s category and thrice in the women’s category.

Expectations are that the record in men’s marathon could be lowered on Sunday at the same course, but something unique will also be happening on the streets of Berlin. Fans will be treated to the thrilling spectacle of husband and wife running in the same race.

Road runner Wisley Kangogo will be among the pace-setters in the women’s 42km race. Kangogo’s wife, two-time Vienna Marathon champion Vibian Chepkirui, will be among the elite competitors.

Road runner Kangogo who is 31 and 28-year-old Chepkirui have been married for five years now.

Distance runner Kangongo is Chepkirui’s husband and training partner, something he says has allowed them to forge a strong partnership on the track as well. It is not uncommon to catch sight of the couple training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“Our training programme was incident-free, and she should run a good race. I will be one of the pace-setters for the first group of athletes, and we are looking forward to a beautiful race on Sunday,” Kangogo who was born in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, says.

To achieve success in athletics, the two have employed a professional approach to training sessions although they are man and wife.

“I am happy with Chepkurui’s progress. While training for competitions, we don’t see one another as husband and wife and during competitions, she follows instructions and that has led her to perform well,” Kangogo says.

OnSunday, Chepkurui will team up with Maureen Chepkemoi, Risper Chebet and debutant Rosemary Wanjiru as they seek to recapture the title that has been won by Ethiopians in the last two years.

Nancy Jelagat pulled out of the race through injury.

The last Kenyan to have won the women’s race was Gladys Cherono who timed a course record of 2:18:11. Cherono has since retired from running.

“I’m heading in Berlin Marathon with an aim of registering good results. My target is to run a personal best time of 2:18,” said Chepkurui who is under Ikaika Sports Management.

In April, Chepkurui retained her title in Vienna Marathon and clocked a course record of 2:20:59 which also earned her a place in the Berlin Marathon field.

She hopes to emulate Mary Keitany, the world record holder in women-only marathon.