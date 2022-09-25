Wanjiru runs PB in Berlin, Ethiopian Assefa shatters course record

Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru chalked a career best performance when she finished second in Berlin Marathon as Ethiopian Tigist Assefa won in a course record in the Germany capital on Sunday.

Wanjiru clocked two hours and 18 minutes on her debut in the marathon, losing the battle to Assefa, who timed 2:15:37, beating the previous course record of 2:18:11 held by Kenyan Gladys Cherono from 2018.

"I'm delighted to win here. I wasn't afraid of my rivals, even though they had faster times than me," said Assefa.

Assefa is now the third fastest in the history of women’s marathon after Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei (2:14:04) and Paula Radcliffe (2:15:25) of England.

Wanjiru’s time now ranks as the 13th fastest women in history and the seventh fastest Kenyan time after Kosgei, Mary Keitany (2:17:01), Ruth Chepngetich (2:17:08), Peres Jepchirchir (2:17:16) Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:17:43) and Angela Tanui (2:17:57).

Tigist Abayechew from Ethiopia finished third in a personal best of 2:18:03 as another Kenyan Vibian Chepkirui came in 10th in 2:22:21.

RESULTS

1. Tigist Assefa, (ETH) 2:15:37

2. Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) 2:18:00

3. Tigist Abayechew (ETH) 2:18:03

4. Workenesh Edesa (ETH) 2:18:51

5. Sisay Gola Meseret (ETH) 2:20:58

6. Keira D'Amato (USA) 2:21:48

7. Rika Kaseda (JPN) 2:21:55

8. Ayuko Suzuki (JPN) 2:22:02

9. Sayaka Sato (JPN) 2:22:13