Hybrid format for 2022 StanChart Marathon

This year’s 19th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon will maintain a hybrid format that will see athletes free to choose between physical and virtual running.

This year’s race is programmed for October 30 with the virtual marathon running from Sunday, October 23, to Sunday, October 30.

During the 2022 race launch at Nairobi Arboretum yesterday, organisers said 15,000 local and international runners are targeted for the physical marathon while 10,000 participants targeted for the virtual marathon.

The marathon retains the Southern Bypass route for the physical run with Uhuru Gardens as the main venue.

Last year, the marathon attracted over 7,000 participants with 2,500 participating in the physical run while more than 5,800 runners across 60 countries taking part in the virtual marathon.

Standard Chartered Bank has sponsored the Nairobi marathon since 2003 with proceeds channelled towards the bank’s Futuremakers initiative aimed at tackling inequality and promoting economic inclusion for the younger generation.

“To date, Sh311 million has been allocated to Futuremakers programmes and over 24,000 beneficiaries have been impacted,” Peter Gitau, Standard Chartered’s chief operating officer, and Chairman of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon’s local organising committee, said on Saturday.

“This year, we look forward to seeing more participation in the marathon and are confident that the lessons we’ve learnt through the years will contribute to making the 2022 Nairobi marathon an excellent sporting experience with the highest international standards.”

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei added: “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Standard Chartered this year and reinforce our commitment towards advancing athletics in Kenya.’’

This year’s races will feature the 42-kilometre men’s and women’s races, 21km men’s and women’s races, 10km men’s and women’s races, 21km wheelchair men’s and women’s races, a five-kilometre family fun run and the corporate relay challenge.

Registration is on-going through the official Nairobi marathon website www.nairobimarathon.com and until October 16, 2022.

Registration fees are Sh2,000 up to October 10, and Sh2,500 from October 10 to 16.

Last year, the bank achieved a number of its marathon sustainability aspirations including recycling 100 percent of waste generated from the 2021 marathon, planting over 11,000 tree seedlings, increasing participation of PWDS in the marathon to over 80 and channelling funds raised from the marathon towards supporting young people, especially girls and young people with disabilities to gain new skills and expertise.