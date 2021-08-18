Heartbreak for Kenya after disqualification in mixed relays

World U20 Chmpionships

Kenya's Elkanah Kiprotich takes off after receiving a baton from Loice Morara on August 18, 2021 in Heat One of the 4x400metres mixed relay semi-finals during the World Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports, Centre.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Elkana Kiprotich had anchored Kenya to second place after an explosive exchange of leads with Nigeria.
  • It’s Bamidele Ajay, who overtook Kiprotich on the home straight to win in a Championship record time of 3:21.66.

Kenya’s hopes of a medal in the 4x400m mixed relays went up in smoke after they were disqualified for lane infringement as the World Athletics Under-20 Championships got underway at the Moi International Sports Centre on Wednesday.

