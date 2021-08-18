Heartbreak for Kenya after disqualification in mixed relays

Kenya’s hopes of a medal in the 4x400m mixed relays went up in smoke after they were disqualified for lane infringement as the World Athletics Under-20 Championships got underway at the Moi International Sports Centre on Wednesday.

Elkana Kiprotich had anchored Kenya to second place after an explosive exchange of leads with Nigeria.

It’s Bamidele Ajay, who overtook Kiprotich on the home straight to win in a Championship record time of 3:21.66.

Kenya's Elkana Kiprotich (left) recieves the baton from Loice Morara in the 4×400m mixed relay during the World Under-20 Championships at Kasarani on August 18, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Second leg Sylvia Chelangat had done much of the donkey work, overtaking Deborah Opeyemi only for Kenya to fall to rule Tri 17.31. It’s first leg Kennedy Kimeu who stepped on the line to see Kenya out of the competition.

Italy came second in 3:28.00 as South Africa sealed the last third qualifying place in the heat in 3:30.43.

India won the first heat in 3:23.36 followed by Czech Republic in 3:24.15 and Jamaica in 3:24.65 to all qualify automatically. Poland and Sri Lanka will join them in the final that is due Wednesday at 5.15pm.

Kenya's 4x400m mixed relay team react after the race during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“It’s quite unfortunate but these things do happen. He is a youngster and we need to learn from these mistakes,” said sprints coach Andrew Maritim, who told the juniors to stay positive and focus on the next races.