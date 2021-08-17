Visiting teams enjoy Nairobi’s beauty and Kenyan hospitality

Models pose with Jamaican 100 metres hurdles athlete Ackeri Nugent at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 17, 2021 before the opening ceremony of  the World Athletics U-20 Championships.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Hotels get a windfall after prolonged slump due to the pandemic
  • Visitors can only steal a glimpse of the city from their hotel rooms or while en route to the stadium

A sunny afternoon on Tuesday lifted the gloom of the past few days for visiting foreign teams, some of whom had not experienced the feel of Nairobi’s warm, mild equatorial weather conditions during the final dress rehearsal for the World Athletics Under 20 Championships.

