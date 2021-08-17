How Covid-19 has changed hosting of major events

When Kenya hosted the 2017 World Athletics Under 18 Championships, the country was carefree and a haven of peace because security was guaranteed.

Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani was like a walk-in open air cinema hall of the old and the only requirement was mandatory body frisking by National Youth Service personnel.

From left: David Rudisha, Mary Moraa lead other delegates of Team Kenya during the opening ceremony of the 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 17, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Apart from transport lorries for hire which were parked near Roysambu roundabout along the Thika Superhighway, ordinary Kenyan traders and hawkers went about their business inside the stadium selling groundnuts and sweets.

The security was friendly, and the weather was mild. While few people paid to enter Kasarani on the opening day, thousands turned up the following day after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the gates open for free entry.

The crowd grew bigger by the hour, reaching breaking point on the final day when the 60,000-seater stadium was filled to capacity. An estimated 10,000 people were turned away. Food courts were spread around Kasarani.

But this year’s championship is a far cry away from the 2017 event. Kasarani has a handful of officials, athletes, suppliers, support staff and security.

The lorries near Roysambu and hawkers have been moved in a ritual that happens before every international event.

Fireworks lit up the sky at during the opening ceremony of the 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 17, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group